Tet shopping bustle peaks in Ho Chi Minh City

Consumer activity surged across Ho Chi Minh City on February 14–15, corresponding to the 27th and 28th days of the 12th lunar month, as residents rushed to complete their Tet preparations.

At Emart Phan Van Tri in An Nhon Ward, shoppers began arriving early in the morning. Counters selling fresh produce, traditional Tet cakes, candied fruits and gift hampers were crowded throughout the day. Ornamental flowers, including apricot blossoms, chrysanthemums, and gladiolus, were frequently replenished, while carts brimmed with festive fruits. By evening, checkout areas were still bustling, with long queues stretching across the store.

A similar atmosphere prevailed at Co-opmart Nguyen Anh Thu in Trung My Tay Ward, where heavy foot traffic filled the aisles from noon onward. Sales of confectionery, beverages, spices, dried foods, fresh items, seafood and regional specialties all rose markedly.

Retailers reported a sharp spike in consumption during these two peak days, particularly for fresh food, essential commodities, and fruit. Supermarkets operated all available checkout counters to accommodate the heightened demand.

By Thi Hong- Translated by Huyen Huong