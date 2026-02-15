Business

Tet shopping bustle peaks in Ho Chi Minh City

SGGPO

Consumer activity surged across Ho Chi Minh City on February 14–15, corresponding to the 27th and 28th days of the 12th lunar month, as residents rushed to complete their Tet preparations.

At Emart Phan Van Tri in An Nhon Ward, shoppers began arriving early in the morning. Counters selling fresh produce, traditional Tet cakes, candied fruits and gift hampers were crowded throughout the day. Ornamental flowers, including apricot blossoms, chrysanthemums, and gladiolus, were frequently replenished, while carts brimmed with festive fruits. By evening, checkout areas were still bustling, with long queues stretching across the store.

A similar atmosphere prevailed at Co-opmart Nguyen Anh Thu in Trung My Tay Ward, where heavy foot traffic filled the aisles from noon onward. Sales of confectionery, beverages, spices, dried foods, fresh items, seafood and regional specialties all rose markedly.

Retailers reported a sharp spike in consumption during these two peak days, particularly for fresh food, essential commodities, and fruit. Supermarkets operated all available checkout counters to accommodate the heightened demand.

>>>Below are some photos captured by Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper at supermarkets in Ho Chi Minh City ahead of Tet holiday.

xep-hang-7090-6001.jpg
xep-hang-1542-8451.jpg
mua-banh-chung-2901-2327.jpg
khu-vuc-ban-hoa-tuoi-3066-5174.jpg
khach-chen-chan-mua-sam-tet-9680-269.jpg
By Thi Hong- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

Emart Phan Van Tri Co-opmart Nguyen Anh Thu consumer activity Tet shopping bustle traditional Tet cakes

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Acting Editor-in-Chief: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong, Truong Duc Nghia, Le Minh Tung

Senior Managing Editor: Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn