Fuel prices to be adjusted on February 20

On February 20, the ministries of Industry and Trade and Finance will adjust retail fuel prices for the new pricing cycle, instead of February 19 as is customary under the weekly schedule.

On February 20, the ministries of Industry and Trade and Finance will adjust retail fuel prices for the new pricing cycle. (Photo: SGGP)

Earlier, in Official Dispatch No. 396/TTTN-XD dated February 12, 2026, the Ministry of Industry and Trade notified all provincial and municipal Departments of Industry and Trade, as well as fuel wholesalers and distributors, of an adjustment to the price management schedule during the Lunar New Year holiday 2026.

The Department of Market Management and Development under the Ministry of Industry and Trade said that, in accordance with Government Decree No. 80/2023/ND-CP dated November 17, 2023—which amends and supplements several provisions of Decree No. 95/2021/ND-CP and Decree No. 83/2014/ND-CP on petroleum trading—fuel price adjustments are normally carried out on Thursdays each week.

When a scheduled price adjustment coincides with the Lunar New Year holiday, the timetable is flexibly revised. Specifically, if Thursday falls on the 29th or 30th day of the final lunar month, the adjustment is brought forward to the preceding Wednesday. If it coincides with the first, second, or third day of the first month of the lunar calendar, it is postponed to the fourth day of the Lunar New Year.

This year, Thursday, February 19, 2026, falls on the third day of the first month of the lunar calendar. As a result, the pricing review has been deferred to today, February 20, 2026.

Under existing regulations, however, in cases where fuel prices fluctuate abnormally, affecting socio-economic stability and the livelihoods of citizens, the Ministry of Industry and Trade will report to the Prime Minister for consideration and a decision on an appropriate adjustment timeline.

Domestic retail fuel prices are currently being applied in line with the adjustment made on February 12, 2026, as announced by the ministries of Industry and Trade, and Finance.

In the pricing review scheduled for the afternoon of February 20, fuel prices are forecast to edge up slightly from current levels. The projected increase comes as refined oil prices on the Singapore market have climbed to their highest levels in several months, rising by roughly US$4–5 per barrel compared with the previous week.

The final extent of any adjustment, however, will depend on global oil price movements and the decision of the two ministries overseeing the pricing mechanism.

By Phuc Van—Translated by Kim Khanh