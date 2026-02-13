Bustling Tet shopping season sweeps Ho Chi Minh City markets and supermarkets

From traditional stalls to modern retail chains, the city’s shopping scene is alive from dawn until midnight, with crowds filling Tet markets, shelves stacked high, and businesses racing to meet surging demand ahead of Tet (the Lunar New Year).

From Tet markets to traditional markets and supermarkets in Ho Chi Minh City, the shopping atmosphere is bustling from early morning until late at night, with crowds of people coming and going, and shelves overflowing with products to serve customers.

Amidst the throngs of shoppers at the "Green Tet - Vietnamese Gifts for the Year of the Horse 2026" market at 135A Pasteur Street in Xuan Hoa Ward, resident Phuong Quoc Hoang carries a variety of specialties he just selected. The market, which runs until February 14 ( or the 27th day of the 12th lunar month), sells more than 500 items, from dried foods and regional specialties to chung cake (Vietnamese square sticky rice cake), tet cake ( Vietnamese cylindrical glutinous rice cake), Vietnamese steamed pork sausage, fried roll, and Chinese sausage.

“I spent over VND4 million (US$154) shopping for Tet. The products at the green market are delicious, perfect for entertaining guests and giving as gifts, and they’re also good for health", said Phuong Quoc Hoang, arms full of specialties at the bustling “Green Tet – Vietnamese Gifts for the Year of the Horse 2026” market.

The retail system is also entering its peak season. According to information from Saigon Co.op, the number of customers and sales across the entire system has increased by 20 percent-30 percent. The Den Co.op cho Tet ve (Bringing Tet Home at Co.op) program offers discounts of up to 50 percent on many product categories. Supermarkets are increasing their stock of essential goods, proactively securing supplies from distribution centers, and maintaining stable prices to ensure people can shop with peace of mind.

At Aeon, the Delica area introduces Mam com ngay Tet (Tet Feast Sets) with ready-made products including ceremonial chicken with sticky rice, bitter melon soup with stuffed meat, braised pork, spring rolls, lotus root salad with shrimp and meat, prepared according to regional tastes. Many customers choose this solution to reduce the pressure of cooking.

At traditional markets and retail outlets, the buying and selling activity also continues until late at night. The area selling banana leaves on Cach Mang Thang Tam Street in Tan Son Nhat Ward is a vibrant green corner of the street. The leaves are stacked high in bundles, and motorbikes constantly pull up. Sellers nimbly select leaves and tie them with string. Customer Phan Van Minh who was buying dong leaves from Tan Thoi Hiep Ward, said he comes here every year to choose them because the leaves are thick and give the cakes a beautiful color.

On the morning of February 12 (the 25th day of the 12th lunar month), at Thu Duc wholesale agricultural market, the amount of goods arriving reached approximately 5,100 tons a day, a significant increase compared to the previous 3,000 tons a day. At Binh Dien market, the amount of fruit arriving was nearly 890 tons a day, and livestock meat over 350 tons a day while Hoc Mon wholesale market is expected to import 2,700-3,300 tons a day, with the amount of pork expected to double compared to normal days. Markets are also strengthening food safety control and regulating goods.

Nguyen Nguyen Phuong, Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Industry and Trade, said the total value of goods prepared for the two months of Tet is about VND26,000 billion. Price-stabilized goods alone exceed VND9,000 billion, meeting 23 percent–43 percent of market demand depending on the product group. Businesses have boosted inventories to two or three times normal levels, extended sales hours, and tightened quality control and food safety standards to ensure stability during the peak season.

By Thi Hong - Translated by Anh Quan