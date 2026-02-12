E5 RON 92 rose by VND395, now capped at VND8,834 (US$0.73) per litre, while RON95-III increased by VND418 to a maximum of 19,298 per litre.

Retail petrol prices rise in February 12 adjustment. (Photo: SGGP)

The Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Industry and Trade announced the latest fuel price adjustment, effective from 3:00 p.m. on February 12, with oil and petrol products seeing increases.

Accordingly, E5 RON 92 rose by VND395, now capped at VND18,834 (US$0.73) per liter, while RON95-III increased by VND418 to a maximum of 19,298 per liter.

The price of diesel 0.05S is set at VND18,463 per liter at the maximum, up VND10.

Meanwhile, the prices of kerosene and mazut 180CST 3.5S are capped at VND18,512 per liter and VND15,569 per kg, up VND122 and VND419, respectively.

In this adjustment, the ministries decided not to use the petrol and oil price stabilization fund for any of the fuel categories.

Since the beginning of this year, domestic fuel prices have been adjusted seven times, with both RON95-III and E5RON92 decreasing three times and increasing four. Meanwhile, diesel prices have fallen twice and risen five times.

Vietnamplus