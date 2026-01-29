Gathering marking 67th anniversary of Cuba’s National Day held in HCMC

The Ho Chi Minh City Union of Friendship Organizations and the Vietnam–Cuba Friendship Association in Ho Chi Minh City celebrated the 67th anniversary of Cuba's National Day (January 1, 1959-2026) on January 29.

Chairwoman of the Vietnam–Cuba Friendship Association in Ho Chi Minh City Truong Thi Hien speaks at the ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking at the ceremony, Chairwoman of the Vietnam–Cuba Friendship Association in Ho Chi Minh City Truong Thi Hien emphasized that Vietnam–Cuba relations constitute a special, steadfast, and exceptionally rare bond in the history of international relations.

Dr. Truong Thi Hien said that over the years, the Ho Chi Minh City Vietnam–Cuba Friendship Association has served as a trusted bridge between the peoples of the two countries, organizing a wide range of cultural exchanges, traditional education initiatives, and humanitarian and charitable activities.

In particular, a campaign to support the installation of solar power systems at primary schools in Cuba under the theme of the “Sun without Borders” program has been launched, marking the 65th anniversary of the Vietnam–Cuba diplomatic relations (1960–2025). The program stands as a vivid example of friendship translated into concrete action. It is jointly organized by the Ho Chi Minh City Union of Friendship Organizations (HUFO) and the Ho Chi Minh City Vietnam–Cuba Friendship Association, in coordination with the Department of Culture and Sports, Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper, Ho Chi Minh City Television (HTV), and Phu Nu TPHCM (HCMC Women) Newspaper.

Consul General of Cuba in Ho Chi Minh City Ariadne Feo Labrada speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

Consul General of Cuba in Ho Chi Minh City Ariadne Feo Labrada expressed her deep appreciation for the support extended by the Party, the State, and the people of Vietnam to Cuba at a time when the country is facing severe challenges due to the blockade and sanctions. She affirmed that the Cuban people remain resilient and unyielding in the face of adversity and voiced confidence that the special Cuba–Vietnam relationship will continue to be preserved and strengthened by younger generations in both countries.

Consul General Ariadne Feo Labrada also commended the efforts of the Ho Chi Minh City Vietnam–Cuba Friendship Association and the Ho Chi Minh City Union of Friendship Organizations (HUFO) in implementing the “Sun without Borders” campaign, which aims to install solar power systems at primary schools across Cuba.

Ms. Ha Thanh, President of the Ho Chi Minh City Union of Friendship Organizations (HUFO) (2nd, R) presents the “For Peace and Friendship Among Nations” Medal of the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organizations to Cuban Consul General Ariadne Feo Labrada (2nd, L). (Photo: SGGP)

At the gathering, Ms. Ha Thanh, President of the Ho Chi Minh City Union of Friendship Organizations (HUFO), formally presented the “For Peace and Friendship Among Nations” Medal of the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organizations to Cuban Consul General Ariadne Feo Labrada, in recognition of her significant contributions to strengthening friendship between the peoples of Vietnam and Cuba over the years.

By Thuy Vu—Translated by Kim Khanh