Ho Chi Minh City

SGGP Newspaper’s “Warm Coats for School” program reaches students in Lam Dong

SGGP

“Warm Coats for School” program, launched by Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper, reached students in remote areas of Lam Dong Province.

As of November 11, Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper, together with the Lam Dong Provincial Department of Education and Training and local authorities, organized a ceremony providing jackets and scholarships to students from disadvantaged and remote areas of Lam Dong Province within the “Warm Coats for School” program.

The event took place at Ta Nang Primary and Secondary School in Lam Dong Province.

img-0546-6757-8624.jpg
Students eagerly participate in the scholarship and warm clothes distribution program organized by SGGP Newspaper.

This activity is part of SGGP Newspaper’s “Lighting Up Faith - Overcoming Difficulties to School” program, supporting students in difficult circumstances, including those in remote, border and island areas.

4b7a2934-copy-2832-5326.jpg
Deputy Editor-in-Chief of SGGP Newspaper Ms. Bui Thi Hong Suong and Lam Dong Provincial Department of Education and Training Deputy Director Le Ba Cuong present scholarships to the students.

During the event, 30 scholarships worth VND1 million (nearly US$38) each and 600 warm coats were distributed to students of Ta Nang Primary and Secondary School and Vo Thi Sau Secondary School.

Ta Nang Commune is a remote area with over 13,000 residents, 79.5 percent of whom are ethnic minorities and many face economic difficulties.

img-0643-8199-5807.jpg
Deputy Editor-in-Chief of SGGP Newspaper Bui Thi Hong Suong at the event

Delivering her remarks at the ceremony, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of SGGP Newspaper Bui Thi Hong Suong emphasized that more than 50 years of establishment and development, SGGP has paired its work as a Party newspaper with community engagement, helping students overcome difficulties and pursue their studies.

In 2023, SGGP Newspaper launched the “Lighting Up Faith - Overcoming Difficulties to School” program.

The “Warm Coats for School” program will next reach students in Quang Truc Commune, Lam Dong Province, with scholarships and jackets totaling more than VND250 million (US$9,497).

4b7a2981-copy-2608-265.jpg
4b7a2861-copy-7931-446.jpg
img-0751-9581-2303.jpg
img-0855-7945-4168.jpg
4b7a2756-copy-8865-5462.jpg
4b7a3027-3552-1488.jpg
4b7a3077-301-8933.jpg
971624321947085606-6370-143.jpg
img-0371-3176-52.jpg
img-0392-8472-5040.jpg
a3166ecdafed23b37afc-9382-9642.jpg
4b7a2725-7821-3289.jpg
4b7a2732-2272-9347.jpg
Related News
By Doan Kien- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

SGGP Newspaper “Warm Coats for School” program students in Lam Dong students from disadvantaged and remote areas “Lighting Up Faith - Overcoming Difficulties to School” program

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Acting Editor-in-Chief: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong, Truong Duc Nghia, Le Minh Tung

Senior Managing Editor: Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn