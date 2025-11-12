SGGP Newspaper’s “Warm Coats for School” program reaches students in Lam Dong

“Warm Coats for School” program, launched by Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper, reached students in remote areas of Lam Dong Province.

As of November 11, Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper, together with the Lam Dong Provincial Department of Education and Training and local authorities, organized a ceremony providing jackets and scholarships to students from disadvantaged and remote areas of Lam Dong Province within the “Warm Coats for School” program.

The event took place at Ta Nang Primary and Secondary School in Lam Dong Province.

Students eagerly participate in the scholarship and warm clothes distribution program organized by SGGP Newspaper.

This activity is part of SGGP Newspaper’s “Lighting Up Faith - Overcoming Difficulties to School” program, supporting students in difficult circumstances, including those in remote, border and island areas.

Deputy Editor-in-Chief of SGGP Newspaper Ms. Bui Thi Hong Suong and Lam Dong Provincial Department of Education and Training Deputy Director Le Ba Cuong present scholarships to the students.

During the event, 30 scholarships worth VND1 million (nearly US$38) each and 600 warm coats were distributed to students of Ta Nang Primary and Secondary School and Vo Thi Sau Secondary School.

Ta Nang Commune is a remote area with over 13,000 residents, 79.5 percent of whom are ethnic minorities and many face economic difficulties.

Deputy Editor-in-Chief of SGGP Newspaper Bui Thi Hong Suong at the event

Delivering her remarks at the ceremony, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of SGGP Newspaper Bui Thi Hong Suong emphasized that more than 50 years of establishment and development, SGGP has paired its work as a Party newspaper with community engagement, helping students overcome difficulties and pursue their studies.

In 2023, SGGP Newspaper launched the “Lighting Up Faith - Overcoming Difficulties to School” program.

The “Warm Coats for School” program will next reach students in Quang Truc Commune, Lam Dong Province, with scholarships and jackets totaling more than VND250 million (US$9,497).

By Doan Kien- Translated by Huyen Huong