Ho Chi Minh City targets 10 percent growth in 2026 with 10 strategic solutions

HCMC leaders set ambitious goals of 10 percent growth in 2026 with 10 strategic solutions to accelerate recovery, boost investment, and shape a new urban vision for Vietnam’s economic powerhouse.

Secretary Tran Luu Quang of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee at the conference

The announcement was made yesterday at the city’s conference reviewing 2025 socio-economic outcomes and outlining 2026 priorities, attended by top municipal leaders and department heads.

After more than 3 hours of listening to participants’ opinions, discussions, and directives of Secretary Tran Luu Quang of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, the Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee stated that the city will finalize the 2026 work directive with a focus on key priorities. This year must be a year to create momentum for acceleration, striving to achieve a growth rate of over 10 percent with 10 key solution groups to successfully implement the Resolution of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Congress for the 2025-2030 term.

Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee speaks at the conference

Looking ahead, the city will concentrate on ten key solution groups to sustain momentum and meet its 2026 targets. The Chairman highlighted the need to strengthen three traditional growth drivers such as production, consumption, and exports while fostering three new engines including developing an international financial center, a modern seaport and logistics system, and a science–technology ecosystem focused on innovation, green growth, and digital transformation.

Additionally, Ho Chi Minh City plans to reconfigure its urban development space based on the “3 regions – 1 special zone – 3 corridors – 5 pillars” model, leveraging socialized mechanisms for faster implementation.

The Department of Finance has been tasked with formulating measures to boost budget revenues by up to 20 percent in 2026. Ho Chi Minh City is determined to accelerate public investment this year, with land clearance identified as a top priority.

Cai Mep INternational Terminal (CMIT) in Ho Chi Minh City

At the conference, Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc instructed relevant departments to focus on 77 major projects designed to reshape the city’s infrastructure, tackle flooding and traffic congestion, and improve the environment. Among the most important are the upgrades of National Highways 1A, 13, and 22, the extended Vo Van Kiet axis, Can Gio Bridge, and Ring Road 4. If executed effectively, public investment is expected to exceed planned targets and drive significant economic growth.

In the social sector, the city will continue investing in education, healthcare, culture, and welfare programs especially expanding and upgrading schools in fast-growing areas to be ready for the new academic year.

With the Lunar New Year approaching, Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc emphasized the importance of supporting policy beneficiary families and low-income households to ensure “no one is left behind.” He also called for stronger crime prevention measures and continued efforts to maintain public safety and order.

The Chairman further directed departments to enhance national defense and security efforts, reaffirming its goal of becoming a drug-free city by 2029. Preparations are also underway for the election of deputies to the 16th National Assembly and People’s Councils for the 2026–2031 term.

He urged all agencies and leaders to start work early in 2026 with greater efficiency and accountability so that Ho Chi Minh City can lay a strong foundation for breakthroughs in the coming years.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan