HCMC pilots Digital Citizen Station model to improve access to public services

Ho Chi Minh City Party Deputy Secretary Dang Minh Thong surveyed the pilot Digital Citizen Station, describing the model as practical and effective in improving access to public services for residents and businesses.

A working delegation surveys the Digital Citizen Station at the Diamond Island apartment complex in Binh Trung Ward, Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

As of January 6 morning, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Standing Vice Head of the Steering Committee for Science and Technology Development, Innovation and Digital Transformation Dang Minh Thong led a city delegation to inspect the pilot facility at the Diamond Island apartment complex, where he noted early positive outcomes of the pilot model.

Mr. Dang Minh Thong noted that when Digital Citizen Stations are appropriately located in residential areas, they significantly improve efficiency and convenience, allowing workers to complete administrative procedures after working hours instead of taking time off.

Ho Chi Minh City Party Deputy Secretary Dang Minh Thong talks with residents about their experiences at the Digital Citizen Station. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

Therefore, he requested that during the pilot phase, the municipal police continue coordinating with departments, agencies, local authorities and relevant units to review, assess and measure demand, time slots and beneficiary groups, ensuring that the provided services align with the actual needs of residents and businesses, especially for online public administrative procedures.

Ho Chi Minh City Party Deputy Secretary Dang Minh Thong debates with residents about their experiences at the Digital Citizen Station. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

Ho Chi Minh City Party Deputy Secretary Dang Minh Thong also highlighted the need to integrate additional services and utilities, including cashless payments, reporting on public security and order, telemedicine registration, tourism information lookup and digital signatures to best serve residents and businesses. Based on this, the pilot should continue at suitable locations before a comprehensive evaluation and expansion to other areas.

He also stressed that agencies should prioritize connectivity, security and safety, as well as strengthen communication and guidance for residents and businesses to increase awareness and usage of the services provided by the Digital Citizen Station.

City leaders and delegates pose for a commemorative photo at the Digital Citizen Station. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

The Digital Citizen Station model has been piloted by the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Public Security, in coordination with relevant units at the Diamond Island apartment complex in Binh Trung Ward. After two months of implementation, more than 1,800 uses have been recorded. The model has also been piloted at the Aqua building in the Vinhomes Ba Son residential complex, Saigon Ward. Residents use services at the Digital Citizen Station. Key features of the Digital Citizen Station model include public services; online submission of applications and payments; tracking the progress of administrative procedures; reporting on public security and order; payment of electricity, water, internet, tuition, and management fees; health index measurement and connection to telemedicine services with top-tier hospitals; registration for health insurance and lookup of social insurance contribution history. It is expected that in the first quarter of 2026, the Digital Citizen Station model will be piloted at five locations in residential areas and public spaces across the city.

By Manh Thang- Translated by Huyen Huong