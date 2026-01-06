Ho Chi Minh City consolidates Steering Committee for IUU fishing combat

On January 5, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc signed Decision No. 3645/QD-UBND to consolidate the Steering Committee for the prevention of illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing in the city.

Ho Chi Minh City implements coordinated measures to combat IUU fishing in line with Central and City Party directives. (Photo: SGGP)

The Steering Committee is tasked with assisting the Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee in directing, inspecting, and urging departments, agencies, and local authorities to implement, in a coordinated manner, measures to combat illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing in line with directives from the Government and the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee.

According to the decision, the Ho Chi Minh City IUU Steering Committee is chaired by Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Hoang Nguyen Dinh.

The deputy chairs include Deputy Director of the Department of Agriculture and Environment Pham Thi Na, who is the Steering Committee’s standing deputy chair; Major General Tran Thanh Duc, Deputy Commander of the Ho Chi Minh City High Command; and Colonel Le Quang Dao, Deputy Director of the municipal Department of Public Security.

The committee also comprises 28 members, representing leaders from various departments, armed forces, media agencies, and authorities of coastal and island localities.

The Steering Committee is tasked with assisting the Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee in directing, inspecting, and urging departments, agencies, and local authorities to implement coordinated measures against illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing, in line with directives from the Government and the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee. The committee is also responsible for developing action plans and key tasks, resolving issues beyond the authority of units, conducting annual reviews and summaries, and submitting regular or ad hoc reports to the City People’s Committee, the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, and the National Steering Committee on IUU.

Members of the Steering Committee serve on a concurrent basis, working closely to monitor, supervise, and evaluate the implementation of measures against illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing. They are authorized to establish a support team to assist in carrying out their duties. Operational funding will be proposed by the Department of Agriculture and Environment and allocated in accordance with state budget regulations.

The decision takes effect from the date of signing and replaces Decision No. 686/QD-UBND dated August 15, 2025.

By Quoc Hung—Translated by Kim Khanh