Ho Chi Minh City launches UAV delivery pilot program to boost urban logistics

Ho Chi Minh City has officially launched a pilot program using unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) for deliveries, marking a major step toward modernizing logistics and promoting innovation in urban transport.

Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Dang Minh Thong and other delegates are pressing the button to launch the UAV trial program for delivery operations in Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: SGGP)

This morning, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Science and Technology (S&T), in collaboration with Saigon Hi-Tech Park (SHTP) and technology enterprises, officially launched the pilot program for delivery using unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) at SHTP.

Speaking at the launch ceremony, Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Science and Technology, Pham Huynh Quang Hieu, said the pilot program is part of the controlled testing (sandbox) initiative for new technology solutions in unmanned aerial vehicles. The program is implemented in accordance with Resolution No. 20/2024/NQ-HDND issued by the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, Nguyen Manh Cuong, looks at an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV). (Photo: SGGP)

Initially, the program will focus on testing UAVs within SHTP, serving short-distance delivery operations. In the near future, participating businesses plan to expand flight routes to longer distances, such as from Can Gio to Vung Tau, to shorten delivery times and meet the logistics needs of Ho Chi Minh City’s expanding urban area, starting from the first quarter of 2026.

Through this pilot, the department will conduct a comprehensive assessment of key aspects such as the applicability of UAVs in postal services, urban logistics, and short-distance goods distribution; the safety, stability, and operational efficiency of technological solutions developed by domestic enterprises; and the coordination capacity between state management agencies and businesses during real-world operations.

The program is implemented under flight permits issued by the Operations Department of the General Staff, Ministry of National Defense, effective in 2026, and fully complies with current regulations on flight operations, aviation safety, and national security. Deputy Director Pham Huynh Quang Hieu emphasized that this is an important prerequisite for systematic, controlled, and legally compliant UAV testing. Each step aims to realize the goal of building Ho Chi Minh City into a leading center for science, technology, and innovation.

The resolution outlines criteria, areas, and content for supporting the testing of new technology solutions within Saigon Hi-Tech Park and other concentrated information technology zones in the city. The sandbox model is expected to create a practical environment for testing high-potential technologies, providing management agencies with a stronger basis to refine mechanisms and policies suitable for future development.

According to Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee, Nguyen Manh Cuong, the city is actively implementing Resolution 57-NQ/TW, dated December 22, 2024, of the Politburo, which focuses on breakthroughs in science, technology, innovation, and national digital transformation. Ho Chi Minh City has accelerated the synchronized development of technological infrastructure linked with administrative reform to ensure the efficient operation of its two-tier local government model.

At the same time, the city is implementing resolutions that promote low-level economic activities by prioritizing six strategic technology groups including aviation technology attracting venture capital and strategic investors, developing innovation ecosystems through incubators and startups, advancing digital transformation, and expanding international cooperation.

Attending the ceremony were Dang Minh Thong, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee; Nguyen Manh Cuong, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee; Lam Dinh Thang, Director of the Department of Science and Technology; and Professor Nguyen Ky Phung, Head of the SHTP Management Board. Representatives from the Radio Frequency Department, the Ho Chi Minh City Command, and participating businesses were also present.

A company representative introduces the unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV).

