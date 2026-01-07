Ho Chi Minh City

Ho Chi Minh City adjusts traffic flow on Le Loi Street

SGGP

Car lane on Le Loi Boulevard section from Nguyen Hue to Pasteur Street in Saigon Ward is restricted for six days, beginning from midnight of January 6.

The Traffic Police Division (PC08) under the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Public Security made the announcement. The traffic restriction aims to accommodate a technology exhibition and New Year 2026 music and arts program.

Under the plan, the lane for cars will be closed from midnight on January 6 to midnight on January 12.

le-loi-75-6735.jpg
Le Loi Street

As for alternative routes, vehicles can take the mixed-use lane on Le Loi Street or neighboring streets such as Ham Nghi and Le Thanh Ton. Cross streets, including Pasteur, Nam Ky Khoi Nghia and Phan Boi Chau, remain open.

Drivers passing through the streets must reduce speed, follow instructions from authorities and traffic signals, and avoid stopping or parking on the mixed-use lane of Le Loi Street or at intersections that could obstruct traffic.

By Van Anh- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

traffic flow Le Loi Street traffic adjustments on Le Loi Street alternative routes Ho Chi Minh City Department of Public Security

