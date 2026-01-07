HCMC allows to install battery swap cabinets for e-motorbikes on sidewalks

The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee has approved a plan for the installation of battery swap cabinets for electric motorbikes on sidewalks and in public areas, as well as temporary fee collection in accordance with regulations.

The electric motorbike charging station at an apartment building in Dong Hung Thuan Ward, Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: SGGP/Thanh Hien)

Under the plan, the municipal Department of Construction is tasked with setting criteria for selecting participating companies, releasing a list of approved streets, and supervising implementation transparently to avoid monopolies.

The department will also clarify management and operational mechanisms after installation, including company responsibilities for maintenance, electrical safety, fire prevention, security, environmental hygiene and urban aesthetics.

Additionally, the municipal Department of Construction will promptly handle any incidents and provide compensation as required; and also oversee each location for installation, correct violations, and order suspension or removal of cabinets if safety requirements are not met.

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Public Security, the municipal Department of Industry and Trade, the city power company and ward authorities will support companies in surveying, designing, installing, supplying electricity, and operating the cabinets, while ensuring fire safety and public order.

Participating companies must ensure safety during construction and operation, refrain from advertising on the cabinets, and commit to removing the charging station and restoring public space when requested without seeking compensation.

Electric shuttle at Dam Sen Cultural Park. (Photo: SGGP/ Hai Ngoc)

Earlier, the municipal Department of Construction had received proposals from Great Wealth and V-Green to invest in battery swap cabinets and electric motorbike charging stations. Each company has committed to deploying 10,000 cabinets, with completion expected in the first quarter of 2026.

According to the proposals, Great Wealth plans to install cabinets near streetlight poles to serve multiple brands, including Honda, Yadea, Yamaha and VinFast, while V-Green is designed to accommodate the battery swap requirements of over 400,000 ride-hailing and delivery drivers, with each cabinet providing 6–12 battery slots and a capacity of 6–12 kW. Each cabinet will feature 6–12 slots with a capacity of 6–12 kW.

By Thi Hong- Translated by Huyen Huong