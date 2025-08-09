Prime Minister directs removal of obstacles in mineral and land regulations

In his official telegram signed recently, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh requested ministries, agencies and localities to focus on reviewing and promptly resolving obstacles caused by legal regulations in the fields of minerals and land.

To promptly address the obstacles and bottlenecks, and to create motivation for rapid and sustainable development while effectively utilizing the potential of mineral resources and land, contributing to the successful achievement of the goal of double-digit GDP growth during the 2026 - 2030 period, the Prime Minister has instructed ministries, agencies, and localities to focus on a thorough and comprehensive review to identify the issues and shortcomings in the regulations of the Law on Geology and Minerals, the Law on Land, and the decrees and circulars that guide these laws.

The proposed measures and solutions must thoroughly and efficiently address all unresolved issues, eliminating every barrier or challenge to ensure optimal conditions for activities in the mineral and land sectors within each locality or jurisdiction. This approach will prioritize maximum decentralization and delegation of authority, empowering local and grassroots management levels to take initiative in decision-making, implementation, and accountability. It will also focus on streamlining administrative procedures by removing unnecessary and complex processes while strengthening post-implementation monitoring and oversight.

The Prime Minister asked the Minister of Agriculture and Environment to assume responsibility of conducting a comprehensive review and gathering complete feedback from various ministries and localities. This initiative aims to amend and enhance legal documents pertaining to minerals and land. The objective is to address existing obstacles and deficiencies by adhering to the principles of thorough decentralization as well as minimizing administrative procedures to the greatest extent possible, ensuring transparency, and reinforcing post-inspection measures.

At the same time, the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, along with other pertinent ministries and agencies, must promptly finalize the draft bill that amends and supplements several articles of the Law on Geology and Minerals, as well as the draft amended Land Law, to guarantee their submission to the 15th National Assembly during its 10th session in October 2025.

By Lam Nguyen - Translated by Anh Quan