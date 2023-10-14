“Vietnam Stronger” concert spreads spirit of pride, sharing

The “Vietnam Stronger” concert jointly organized by the Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper and the HCMC Young Business Association (YBA) took place at Hoa Binh Theater in HCMC’s District 10 on October 13.

The first edition of its kind themed Giac mo Phu Dong (Phu Dong’s Dream) aims to raise funds for the "Thap sang niem tin – Vuot kho den truong” (Light up your faith – Overcoming difficulties of going to school) program, building libraries and offering gifts to students and schools in remote areas in provinces and cities throughout the country taken by the SGGP Newspaper, and the “Container Library - House of knowledge” program taken by the YBA to construct shipping container libraries for children in different poor provinces across Vietnam.

Speaking at the event, Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai said that HCMC’s leaders highly appreciated the “Vietnam Stronger” art program with the goal of mobilizing social resources to support disadvantaged students in remote and border areas, such as building libraries, offering gifts and scholarships to students to create favorable condition for children to continuously put their all effort in the study as well as acknowledged the efforts of the organizers, the SGGP Newspaper and the HCMC Young Business Association (YBA).

In his speech, Editor-in-chief of the SGGP Newspaper Tang Huu Phong shared that the organization board hoped that each performance of the "Vietnam Stronger" aspirational art program would touch the hearts of audiences. Besides bringing positive values to the community, the program also sent a positive message to keep people motivated for life, and relieve stresses and pressures of modern life.

The program focuses on caring for needy children in poor localities and improving their physical and mental wellness contributing to child development and learning, chairman of the HCMC Young Business Association (YBA) Pham Phu Truong said.

Attending the concert was also Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the City Party Committee Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue, Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of the City Duong Anh Duc, Secretary of HCMC Youth Union Phan Thi Thanh Phuong, Vice President of the Vietnam Journalists Association Tran Trong Dung.

The SGGP newspaper has organized several social charitable programs in localities throughout the country over the past 48 years, including the Thap sang niem tin – Vuot kho den truong” (Light up your faith – Overcoming difficulties of going to school) program with the goal of providing assistance to schools in remote disadvantaged locations and border areas to create favorable condition for students to continuously put their all effort in the study.

The program also includes projects to build and repair schools, and libraries; offer books, reference books, textbooks, school uniforms, health insurance, computers, learning tools, means of transport to go to schools, swimming pool life jackets; install internet and lighting systems, clean water supply systems.

The goal of the cooperation in organizing the art program is to call for financial aid for at least two container libraries each worth about VND500 million and other gifts.

The special art program has three parts, including “Tre vuon khoi mat dat” (Bamboo rising from the ground), “Tinh tre” (Bamboo’s love), and “Tre nghieng bong mat” (Leanning bamboo provides shades). The event is inspired by the legendary story of Phu Dong Thien Vuong to send a message of love, the spirit of sharing and sacrifice, humility and faith, desire to rise above adversity.

The event attracted Meritorious Artist Quoc Nghiep, singers namely Nguyen Phi Hung, Vo Ha Tram, Ngoc Mai, Phuong My Chi, Myra Tran, musicians Hua Kim Tuyen and Vo Viet Phuong, Miss Eco Teen International 2021 Bella Vu.

Videos and images of the art program: