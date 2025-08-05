Vietnamese journalists explore AI agricultural technology in China

The venue is part of the delegation’s working trip in China.
Nanning Yucai School was founded in 1951 on the outskirts of Nanning, Guangxi Province, China following a request by Vietnamese President Ho Chi Minh and with the approval of President of the People's Republic of China Mao Zedong.
During seven years of its operation (1951–1958), the school trained around 7,000 Vietnamese students.
A significant number of former students became influential figures in Vietnam, including government leaders, scholars, literary figures and translators such as former Deputy Prime Minister Vu Khoan, former Chief of the National Assembly Office and former ambassador Bui Hong Phuc.
As a vivid symbol of the solidarity and friendship between Vietnam and China, the school marks a period of sincere and profound cooperation in the revolutionary history of both nations.
During the visit, the Vietnamese press delegation toured the school and took commemorative photos at the statue of President Ho Chi Minh located in the campus, which is regarded as a “red address” for generations of Vietnamese students and visitors.
Also on the morning of August 5, the delegation visited and had a working session with Dia Technology Company Limited, specializing in the application of artificial intelligence (AI) in the field of agriculture.
During the working session, representatives of the company introduced the process of applying AI in seedling production, assessing soil and climate conditions, and forecasting agricultural diseases.
AI is also used to monitor plant growth, detect pests and diseases early for plants, and analyze crop yields and market demand for each type of plant.
The data is provided by the Chinese government to ensure high accuracy and reliability. Currently, the company’s software is available in both Vietnamese and Chinese versions.