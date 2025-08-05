National

Vietnamese journalists explore AI agricultural technology in China

A delegation of Vietnamese journalists this morning visited Nanning Yucai School in Guangxi, China, home to the largest overseas training institution for Vietnam during the resistance war against the French.

The venue is part of the delegation’s working trip in China.

Nanning Yucai School was founded in 1951 on the outskirts of Nanning, Guangxi Province, China following a request by Vietnamese President Ho Chi Minh and with the approval of President of the People's Republic of China Mao Zedong.

8-9527-7592.jpg
President Ho Chi Minh was delivering a speech to the entire teachers and students of Nanning Yucai School in Guangxi, China.
9-6670-9383.jpg
In 1954, during his return journey from the Geneva Conference in Switzerland, Deputy Prime Minister Pham Van Dong visited teachers and students of Nanning Yucai School in Guangxi, China.

During seven years of its operation (1951–1958), the school trained around 7,000 Vietnamese students.

11-5748-8026.jpg
The Vietnamese press delegation tours Nanning Yucai School in Guangxi, China and takes commemorative photos at the statue of President Ho Chi Minh located on the campus of the school.

A significant number of former students became influential figures in Vietnam, including government leaders, scholars, literary figures and translators such as former Deputy Prime Minister Vu Khoan, former Chief of the National Assembly Office and former ambassador Bui Hong Phuc.

2-7976-2544.jpg
The delegation is listening to a presentation about Nanning Yucai School in Guangxi, China.

As a vivid symbol of the solidarity and friendship between Vietnam and China, the school marks a period of sincere and profound cooperation in the revolutionary history of both nations.

During the visit, the Vietnamese press delegation toured the school and took commemorative photos at the statue of President Ho Chi Minh located in the campus, which is regarded as a “red address” for generations of Vietnamese students and visitors.

Also on the morning of August 5, the delegation visited and had a working session with Dia Technology Company Limited, specializing in the application of artificial intelligence (AI) in the field of agriculture.

10-2324-9904.jpg
The Vietnamese press delegation is exploring the application of AI in agricultural production.
7-7069-5585.jpg
The Vietnamese press delegation is listening to a presentation on the application of AI in agricultural production.

During the working session, representatives of the company introduced the process of applying AI in seedling production, assessing soil and climate conditions, and forecasting agricultural diseases.

AI is also used to monitor plant growth, detect pests and diseases early for plants, and analyze crop yields and market demand for each type of plant.

The data is provided by the Chinese government to ensure high accuracy and reliability. Currently, the company’s software is available in both Vietnamese and Chinese versions.

By Chien Dung- Translated by Huyen Huong

