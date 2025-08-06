NA’s supervision work serves national development in new era: Top legislator

Meanwhile, citizens’ petitions and concerns have been addressed more substantively, regularly, and in accordance with legal provisions.

NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man

For the first time, the National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee has organised a forum dedicated to supervision, with the aim of reinforcing the close connection between parliamentary oversight and law-making and decision-making on key national matters, said NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man while chairing the event in Hanoi on August 6.

The NA leader noted that supervision has been emphasised by President Ho Chi Minh as early as 1946. In today’s context, it plays a vital role in nation building and development in the new era – the era of the nation's rise.

According to the chairman, recent years have seen significant efforts in improving the legal and institutional frameworks for the mission, better aligning it with practical needs.

Question-and-answer sessions have become a highly effective form of parliamentary oversight, drawing close public attention. Meanwhile, citizens’ petitions and concerns have been addressed more substantively, regularly, and in accordance with legal provisions. Legal document review has also seen year-on-year improvement.

However, the top legislator pointed out several shortcomings. These include incomplete implementation of supervision recommendations, loose coordination between the NA’s oversight work and competent agencies' auditing and inspection activities, and the lack of clear mechanisms or policies enabling citizens and voters to fully exercise their right to supervision.

In the face of a growing volume of laws and resolutions, along with challenges posed by the two-tier local administration model, NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man affirmed that the NA Standing Committee would conduct more regular and ad-hoc inspections to promptly identify and address emerging difficulties.

He expressed confidence that the forum would receive valuable, responsible contributions from NA deputies, experts, scholars, and researchers, thereby improving the institutional framework for the task in the new era. This, in turn, would support socio-economic development, strengthen national defence and security, foster a clean and resilient political system, and aid efforts to combat corruption, wastefulness, and misconduct.

The one-day event focused on the contributions of parliamentary supervision to national socio-economic development and to the completion of institutions, policies, and laws.

