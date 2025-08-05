Ca Mau Airport to close within one year for upgrades

Ca Mau Airport will be closed for 12 months, starting from November 1, 2025, to October 31, 2026, for its upgrades.

As of August 5, the Chairman of the Ca Mau Provincial People’s Committee has instructed local agencies and authorities to coordinate with the Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) on plans to begin upgrading Ca Mau Airport.

According to the ACV, construction on Package No. 12, including runway, taxiway, apron and auxiliary facility works under the Ca Mau Airport expansion project is set to begin on August 19 and will take 14 months.

During construction, Ca Mau Airport will be closed for 12 months, starting from November 1, 2025, to October 31, 2026.

The Airports Corporation of Vietnam stated that the unit would direct contractors to accelerate construction and minimize the timeline, aiming to resume operations at Ca Mau Airport as soon as possible and reduce the impact on the local economy and society.

Accordingly, the Prime Minister approved the Ca Mau Airport expansion project under Decision No. 1188/QD-TTg, dated October 15, 2024.

The project is to expand and upgrade Ca Mau Airport to accommodate A320, A321 aircraft and equivalents; boost local socio-economic and cultural development; and ensure national defense and security in Ca Mau Province and the surrounding region.

The project is invested by the ACV, with a total investment of approximately VND2,400 billion (US$91.4 million).

By Tan Thai- Translated by Huyen Huong