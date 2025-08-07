National

Ben Luc–Long Thanh Expressway to begin toll collection on August 10

SGGPO

On August 7, Vietnam Expressway Corporation (VEC) announced that toll collection on the Ben Luc–Long Thanh Expressway will officially commence on August 10. The company also released the official toll rates applicable to vehicles using the route.

Ben Luc–Long Thanh Expressway (Photo: SGGP)

According to the announcement, the toll rate is set at VND2,000 (US$0.08) per PCU (Passenger Car Unit) per kilometer. The expressway will operate under a closed toll system, with charges calculated based on the actual distance traveled by each vehicle.

Importantly, all toll lanes at every station along the expressway will adopt a 100 percent electronic toll collection (ETC) system.

All vehicles using the Ben Luc–Long Thanh Expressway must pay for service usage, except in cases eligible for exemption under Decree No. 130/2024/ND-CP on collection of expressway tolls for vehicles traveling on publicly-owned expressways managed and operated directly by the state as representative owner.

The toll rates for using the Ben Luc–Long Thanh Expressway, including an 8 percent value-added tax (VAT):

By Bich Quyen – Translated by Kim Khanh

