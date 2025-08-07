Ben Luc–Long Thanh Expressway to begin toll collection on August 10

According to the announcement, the toll rate is set at VND2,000 (US$0.08) per PCU (Passenger Car Unit) per kilometer. The expressway will operate under a closed toll system, with charges calculated based on the actual distance traveled by each vehicle.
Importantly, all toll lanes at every station along the expressway will adopt a 100 percent electronic toll collection (ETC) system.
All vehicles using the Ben Luc–Long Thanh Expressway must pay for service usage, except in cases eligible for exemption under Decree No. 130/2024/ND-CP on collection of expressway tolls for vehicles traveling on publicly-owned expressways managed and operated directly by the state as representative owner.
The toll rates for using the Ben Luc–Long Thanh Expressway, including an 8 percent value-added tax (VAT):