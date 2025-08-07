Vietnam hosts World Police Music Festival 2025 in Hanoi

The World Police Music Festival 2025 is being held in Vietnam for the first time, organized by the Ministry of Public Security from August 8 to 10 at the Hoan Kiem pedestrian zone in Hanoi.

Deputy Minister of Public Security Tran Quoc To presides over press conference. (Photo:SGGP)

On August 7 in Hanoi, the Ministry of Public Security held a press conference to announce a series of activities marking the 80th anniversary of the People’s Public Security force (August 19, 1945–2025), the 20th anniversary of the National Day of All People Protecting National Security, and the official launch of the Ministry of Public Security’s Portal.

Speaking at the press conference, Major General Nguyen Cong Bay, Deputy Director of the Department of Party and Political Work (X03) under the Ministry of Public Security, said that in addition to the upcoming World Police Music Festival, the Ministry will organize several major events as part of the national celebrations, including the exhibition themed “Vietnam People’s Public Security: 80 Years of Safeguarding Peace and Security,” which will run from August 5 to September 14 at the Hanoi Museum; and an international exhibition featuring advanced technologies, equipment, and vehicles for fire prevention, firefighting, rescue operations, and public safety.

Major General Nguyen Cong Bay, Deputy Director of the Department of Party and Political Work (X03) speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

In addition, the Ministry of Public Security will also organize a ceremony to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the Tan Trao People’s Congress, an inauguration of the “Uncle Ho at Tan Trao” monument, scheduled for 8:00 a.m. on August 14 in Tuyen Quang Province; the launch of the Ministry’s new headquarters at 44 Yet Kieu Street in Hanoi; and a groundbreaking ceremony for the construction project of the Ministry at 15 Tran Binh Trong Street in the capital city. Several key infrastructure projects are also slated to be unveiled in August 2025, bearing commemorative plaques in honor of the 80th anniversary of the People’s Public Security Forces and the 20th anniversary of the All-People’s Day for National Defense.

As part of the commemorative activities, the Ministry of Public Security will also organize a program titled “Peace Festival” featuring a series of cultural, artistic, and sporting events. The program will take place from August 16 to 19 at the Hoan Kiem pedestrian zone in central Hanoi.

Colonel Le Hoang Duong, Deputy Director of the Department of Foreign Affairs, speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

The Ministry of Public Security, in collaboration with Nhan Dan (The People) Newspaper, will organize a walking event titled “Moving forward with Vietnam” from 5:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. on August 16, along the Hoan Kiem pedestrian zone in Hanoi.

In partnership with Communist Review, the magazine of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV), the Ministry will also co-host the 10th edition of the annual art program “Sao Doc lap 2025” (Independence Star 2025), scheduled to take place at 8:00 p.m. on August 24 at the Ho Guom Theater in Hanoi.

At the press conference, in response to a question from Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper regarding the outcomes of the Ministry’s 80-year record in foreign affairs, particularly its efforts in combating transnational crime and addressing regional and global security challenges, Colonel Le Hoang Duong, Deputy Director of the Department of Foreign Affairs under the Ministry of Public Security, emphasized the critical role of diplomacy in the Ministry’s work.

He noted that the Ministry has consistently prioritized international cooperation, especially in addressing non-traditional security threats and strengthening joint efforts to prevent and combat transnational crime.

At the launch of the Ministry of Public Security’s electronic information portal (Photo: SGGP)

In recent years, the Ministry of Public Security has significantly increased its foreign affairs activities. The Department of Foreign Affairs currently maintains partnerships with over 160 entities, including law enforcement agencies in more than 60 countries, Colonel Le Hoang Duong added.

The Department of Foreign Affairs is actively working to expand its network of liaison officers in these partner countries. In return, several foreign nations have also deployed liaison and law enforcement officers to Vietnam, strengthening bilateral cooperation in security and crime prevention.

From Vietnam’s side, the Ministry of Public Security serves as the central authority responsible for extradition and the transfer of convicted individuals. It also plays a leading role in judicial and criminal mutual assistance, through which it has achieved significant successes in recent years.

At the ceremony, Senior Lieutenant General Tran Quoc To, along with attending delegates, jointly participated in the official launch by pressing the button to unveil the new interface of the Ministry of Public Security’s electronic information portal, accessible at https://bocongan.gov.vn.

By Do Trung – Translated by Kim Khanh