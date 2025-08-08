Rach Mieu 2 Bridge creates development momentum for Mekong Delta

Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha inspects the Rach Mieu 2 Bridge project on August 7. (Photo: SGGP)

The delegation also reviewed the implementation of the two-tier local administration model and the progress of the Son Dong social housing project in Vinh Long Province.

During the inspection of Rach Mieu 2, Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha highly appreciated the efforts of the project investor and contractors for completing the project five months ahead of schedule. He also called on the Ministry of Construction to commend the outstanding construction units for their exemplary performance.

The Deputy Prime Minister emphasized that Rach Mieu 2 holds strategic significance, not only in addressing infrastructure challenges for the two provinces of Dong Thap and Vinh Long but also in driving socio-economic development across the entire Mekong Delta region. Once transport infrastructure is seamlessly connected, local communities and businesses will directly benefit from the value it brings.

Chairman of the People’s Committee of Vinh Long Province, Lu Quang Ngoi, stated that once in operation, Rach Mieu 2 will help ease congestion on the existing bridge, expand the inter-regional transportation corridor, enhance connectivity and trade, and serve as a driving force for development across the Mekong Delta.

After more than three years of construction, the bridge project has reached 99.1 percent completion as of early August 2025. The project has a total investment capital of VND6,810 billion (approximately US$261.4 million).

Construction of the project began in March 2022 and was originally scheduled for completion in August 2025. However, the bridge is now ready to be put into operation ahead of schedule.

Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha inspects the two-tier local government model in Phu Tuc Commune. (Photo: SGGP)

On the same day, Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha inspected the two-tier local government model in Phu Tuc Commune in Vinh Long Province, directly observing the procedures for receiving and processing administrative requests and listening to opinions from residents and officials.

He urged local authorities to implement the model in a coordinated, efficient, and transparent manner, ensuring seamless coordination between administrative levels. He also called for prompt resolution of existing challenges, including inadequate infrastructure at public administrative centers, as well as shortcomings in digital equipment and online service platforms.

Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha also conducted an on-site inspection of the Son Dong social housing project, located in Son Dong Ward. Covering an area of 0.52 hectares, the project has a total investment of VND241 billion (approximately US$9.2 million) and comprises 240 apartments in two residential blocks, CC1 and CC2.

As of now, Block CC1 has completed 95 units, with 46 households already moved in. The units are priced at VND15.516 million (US$592) per square meter. Block CC2 has completed foundation piling and is preparing to enter the next phase of construction.

Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha conducts an on-site inspection of the Son Dong social housing project in Son Dong Ward. (Photo SGGP)

By staff writers – Translated by Kim Khanh