Party chief lauds intellectuals, scientists, artists as pioneers in innovation

The Party and State always highly value the role of intellectuals, scientists, and artists, considering them a vital source of national vitality and sustained development, Party General Secretary To Lam said.

Vietnam’s revolutionary stages over the past 80 years have seen great contributions of intellectuals, artists, and scientists, who are brave in combat, persistent in creativity, vanguard in innovation, and dedicated in national construction, Party General Secretary To Lam said.

The Party chief made the remarks while addressing a gathering of 80 distinguished intellectuals, artists, and scientists in Hanoi on August 6, ahead of the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution (August 19) and National Day (September 2). The event also saw the attendance of Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and other senior leaders of the Party and State.

He praised the lasting impact of intellectuals, artists, and scientists, saying the country's stature, strength, international standing, and reputation, built on 4,000 years of civilization, 95 years of the Party's leadership, 80 years of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, and 40 years of renewal, owe much to the efforts of millions of people from all walks of life, with intellectuals, scientists, and artists playing a pivotal role.

The General Secretary highlighted Vietnam’s progress toward the goals set out by the 13th National Party Congress and preparations for the 14th National Party Congress.

In a rapidly evolving world, maintaining peace, stability, and sustainable growth, and improving material and spiritual life are great requirements. To such an end, the entire political system must act drastically, backed by strong public support and active contributions of intellectuals, scientists, and artists, he said.

Party General Secretary To Lam proposed that intellectuals, scientists, and artists stand alongside the Party and the people and leverage their brainpower, revolutionary spirit, and patriotism to study and contribute to rapid and sustainable national progress. Focus should be given to sci-tech, education-training, healthcare, hi-tech agriculture, digital economy, digital society, green energy transition, and circular economy.

To preserve, enrich, and further develop an advanced Vietnamese culture deeply rooted in national identity, especially in this digital era, artists must act as soldiers on the spiritual front and continually create works of intellectual and aesthetic value that inspire and uplift the soul of the Vietnamese people amid global integration, he said.

They must embrace a spirit of dedication and actively engage in policy development and feedback, grounded in scientific, humanistic, and patriotic principles, while passing down knowledge, national spirit, revolutionary ideals, patriotism, and compassion to future generations, the Party chief noted.

The leader underscored the importance of upholding professional ethics, integrity, scientific rigor, revolutionary commitment, and social responsibility, pledging the Party and the State’s all possible support to maximize their talent, creativity, and contributions to the nation.

