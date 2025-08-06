Over 1,300 natural disasters in 2024 leave 514 dead or missing

A total of 514 people were reported dead or missing due to natural disasters in 2024, increasing three times compared to the number in 2023 and 2.4 times over the average of the past decade.

The disasters also injured 2,207 people and caused an estimated VND88.75 trillion (US$3.4 billion) in economic losses, an increase of 9.52 times over 2023.

The information was provided on August 5 at a conference hosted by the Vietnam Red Cross Society.

As reported by Dr. Hoang Phuc Lam, Deputy Director of the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting at the conference, storms and tropical depressions are expected to remain unpredictable in 2025, while multiple localities may also suffer from heavy rain, thunderstorms, whirlwinds, droughts, extreme heat and saltwater intrusion.

Alongside these threats, environmental incidents, emerging epidemics, and both traditional and non-traditional disasters are creating an urgent need for comprehensive preparedness, close coordination and timely response across all sectors, especially from grassroots humanitarian networks.

Vice President of the Vietnam Red Cross Society Vu Thanh Luu delivers a speech at the conference.

Mr. Vu Thanh Luu, Vice President of the Vietnam Red Cross Society indicated that the country experienced 1,340 natural disasters in 2024, causing severe human and property losses.

Notably, Storm No. 3, internationally named Yagi, was recorded as the strongest storm over the East Sea in the past 30 years and the most powerful to make landfall in the past 70 years, triggering heavy rains, historic flooding and widespread landslides across Northern Vietnam.

A representative of the Vietnam Red Cross presents relief aid to households affected by floods in Dien Bien.

In response to the losses caused by natural disasters in 2024, the Vietnam Red Cross Society promptly launched relief operations and humanitarian assistance, reaching over 1.5 million people, with total support cost at more than VND764 billion (US$29.2 million).

Since early 2025, extreme weather events have persisted, leading to 114 fatalities and causing over VND553 billion (US$21.1 million) in damage.

In the context of limited resources and changes in local organizational structure due to the implementation of the two-tier local government model, the Vietnam Red Cross Society has identified key priorities updating response scenarios, strengthening personnel, and developing early action plans to each locality.

By Khanh Nguyen- Translated by Huyen Huong