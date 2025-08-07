Overseas Vietnamese to join 80th National Day celebration

As of August 6, the State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday delivered a statement at a press briefing providing information on selected activities for the celebration of Vietnam’s 80th National Day (September 2,1945- September 2,2025).

This initiative reflects the deep aspiration of numerous overseas Vietnamese to take an active part in significant national events and celebrations.

It also serves as an expression of gratitude and recognition for the significant contributions of the overseas Vietnamese community to the nation’s struggle for independence as well as to its ongoing socio-economic development.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is currently working closely with relevant agencies to ensure thorough preparations for the participation of the overseas Vietnamese delegation in the upcoming celebrations.

In addition, the State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs will host a series of events honoring the Vietnamese language in August, including a training course for Vietnamese language teachers abroad, an award ceremony for the “Vietnamese Language Ambassador Contest Abroad”, the “Beloved Vietnamese Language” gala, the Vietnamese Language Appreciation Day, and so on.

By Bich Quyen- Translated by Huyen Huong