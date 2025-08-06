Over 2,200 harmful websites blocked

Numerous fabricated news stories have been swiftly debunked and published on the official portal tingia.gov.vn, while more than 2,200 websites containing fake news, scams, and pornographic advertisements have been blocked.

In response to voter concerns over the spread of harmful and misleading content on social media, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has issued a statement to the delegation of National Assembly Deputies of the former Ba Ria – Vung Tau Province (now under HCMC jurisdiction), outlining its efforts in regulating and monitoring cyberspace.

According to the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the effective implementation of Decree No.147/2024/ND-CP—on the management, provision, and use of Internet services and online information—has significantly curtailed the circulation of distorted, anti-State narratives and false information targeting the Party and the Government.

The ministry’s Vietnam Anti-Fake News Center reported receiving over 2,100 submissions in 2024 and the first half of 2025. Numerous fabricated news stories have been swiftly debunked and published on the official portal tingia.gov.vn, while more than 2,200 websites containing fake news, scams, and pornographic advertisements have been blocked.

In parallel, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism launched the “Tin” (Trust) campaign, carrying the message “Virtual Space, Real Trust”, which has garnered millions of interactions online. Creative initiatives such as the “Anti-Fake News” competition, the talk show “Tin Nen Tin” (News Worth Trusting), and the Internet Day Awards have raised public awareness, promoted constructive narratives, and helped push back against disinformation.

The ministry also continues to work with major cross-border platforms such as Facebook, YouTube, and TikTok to demand the removal of content violating Vietnamese law. In addition, it is developing a Code of Cultural Conduct in the Digital Environment to foster a safer and more civil online space.

“To effectively manage cyberspace, there must be coordinated efforts across the entire political system—from regulatory agencies to individual citizens, especially influencers on social media,” the statement emphasized.

The ministry further stressed that early detection of sources spreading harmful content, combined with timely and appropriate intervention, has become a crucial solution in preserving a clean and healthy Vietnamese digital environment.

By Mai An – Translated by Thuy Doan