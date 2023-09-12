SGGP Newspaper's program supports schools, needy students in remote areas

The Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper coordinated with VP Bank SMBC Finance Company Limited (VPB SMBC FC) to hand over a library to the Ninh Thanh Loi High School in the Mekong Delta province of Bac Lieu on September 11.

The event is part of the "Thap sang niem tin – Vuot kho den truong” (Light up your faith – Overcoming difficulties of going to school) program building libraries and offering gifts to students and schools in remote areas in provinces and cities throughout the country taken by the SGGP Newspaper.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, Deputy editor-in-chief of the SGGP Newspaper Bui Thi Hong Suong said that the newspaper has organized several social charitable programs in localities throughout the country over the past time, including the Thap sang niem tin – Vuot kho den truong” (Light up your faith – Overcoming difficulties of going to school) program with the goal of providing assistance to schools in remote disadvantaged locations and border areas to create favorable condition for students to continuously put their all effort in the study.

The program also includes projects to build and repair schools, and libraries; offer books, reference books, textbooks, school uniforms, health insurance, computers, learning tools, means of transport to go to schools, swimming pool life jackets; install internet and lighting systems, clean water supply systems, she added.

On this occasion, the program’s organizers repaired and provided equipment for the libraries of three schools in Bac Lieu Province’s Hong Dan District, Soc Trang Province’s Cu Lao Dung District, and Ben Tre Province’s Ba Tri District.

On September 12, the delegation handed over a library and granted 20 scholarships worth VND1 million each to needy students of the Doan Van To High School in Cu Lao Dung Town of Soc Trang Province’s Cu Lao Dung District.

On the same day, the delegation offered incense to pay tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at his memorial house in Den Tho Village, An Thanh Commune, Soc Trang Province’s Cu Lao Dung District.