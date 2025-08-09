PM urges completing 500kV Lao Cai – Vinh Yen transmission line by August 19

The 500kV Lao Cai – Vinh Yen power transmission line has a total investment of over VND7.41 trillion (US$282.5 million), and a total length of 229.5 km, passing through 31 communes in the two provinces, comprising 468 transmission tower foundations.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh inspects the construction process of 500kV Lao Cai – Vinh Yen transmission line project (Photo: SGGP)

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh highlighted the need to complete a 500kV power transmission line project linking the northern provinces of Lao Cai and Phu Tho by August 19 while inspecting its implementation on August 9.

The 500kV Lao Cai – Vinh Yen power transmission line is a national key project assigned by the Prime Minister to the Vietnam Electricity (EVN) as its developer. It has a total investment of over VND7.41 trillion (US$282.5 million), and a total length of 229.5 km, passing through 31 communes in the two provinces, and comprising 468 transmission tower foundations. Its construction affects 2,189 households, of whom 213 must be resettled.

Emphasising the project’s importance, PM Pham Minh Chinh commended ministries and central-level agencies, and the Party committees, authorities, and people of Lao Cai and Phu Tho provinces; the armed forces; and the determination and efforts of the EVN, as well as contractors in implementing the project.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh encourages engineers and workers (Photo: SGGP)

He affirmed that its completion will help enhance the safe and stable operation of the national power system and release the generation capacity of hydropower plants in the northwestern region and neighboring provinces.

Therefore, he called for higher determination and extra efforts of all stakeholders to ensure progress, quality, technical and aesthetic standards, occupational safety, and environmental protection along the entire route, while safeguarding the material and spiritual well-being of the people affected by the project.

The Government leader also requested that the entire political system take action, mobilize on-site forces, socio-political organizations, and local subcontractors; reallocate manpower from various units and regions; and seek support in manpower and equipment from enterprises and forces such as the police, military, and telecommunications for the project.

Vietnamplus