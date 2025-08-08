Over 200 projects to be kicked off simultaneously on August 19

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has issued an official directive regarding the organization of groundbreaking and inauguration ceremonies for large-scale projects.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has issued an official directive regarding the organization of groundbreaking and inauguration ceremonies for large-scale projects on August 19.

These events aim to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the National Day of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam (September 2, 1945–September 2, 2025).

The Prime Minister has instructed relevant agencies and units to prepare for the simultaneous online groundbreaking and inauguration ceremonies of projects nationwide on August 19.

According to a report by the Ministry of Construction, ministries, agencies, localities, and relevant units are actively accelerating preparations. Approximately 230 projects are currently under evaluation to meet the requirements for groundbreaking or inauguration. It is a significant political event contributing to the celebrations of the 80th anniversary of National Day.

The Prime Minister has called on ministries and local authorities to urgently direct relevant agencies, project management units, and contractors to conduct thorough reviews and ensure the completion of all investment and construction procedures and the construction acceptance process. The goal is to guarantee that the projects meet all conditions required for groundbreaking or inauguration in accordance with the Prime Minister’s directive.

The Ministry of Construction, in coordination with the Government Office and relevant ministries and localities, has been tasked with urgently reviewing the list of projects to ensure they meet the required scale and conditions for groundbreaking and inauguration ceremonies, in accordance with regulations. There is no limit on the number of eligible projects.

80 key locations will be selected among major and meaningful projects, those with broader significance and connections to other projects within ministries, sectors, and provinces. The central ceremony will be held at the National Exhibition and Convention Center and will be connected, directly and online, to the remaining major sites across the country.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has been assigned to coordinate with relevant ministries and agencies in organizing commendations for organizations and individuals with outstanding achievements during the 500-day emulation campaign for completing 3,000 km of expressways.

The Ministry of Finance will consider material rewards for eligible agencies and units, in accordance with state regulations.

Previously, the simultaneous groundbreaking and inauguration of 80 projects across all three regions, North, Central, and South, on April 19, held in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification, yielded meaningful and positive results.

By Lam Nguyen – Translated by Kim Khanh