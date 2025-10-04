SGGP Newspaper launches fundraising campaign to support storm-hit communities

Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper launched a fundraising campaign to support people affected by typhoon Bualoi (storm No. 10) and its aftermath.

In recent days, historic storms and floods have continuously devastated several provinces in the Northern and Central regions, causing severe loss of life and property. To share the difficulties with people struggling under the impact of storms and floods, SGGP Newspaper launched a fundraising campaign to support storm-hit communities.

SGGP Newspaper sincerely hopes to receive the compassion and support of readers, organizations and businesses through practical contributions to provide urgent relief to households, and then to assist them recover from the damage caused by storms and floods.

All assistance and contributions will be delivered directly and promptly by SGGP to those affected by typhoon Bualoi's aftermaths.

Readers may contribute directly at the headquarters of SGGP Newspaper, located at 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai Street, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City, or at representative offices of SGGP Newspaper in Hanoi, Da Nang, Da Lat and Can Tho.

Bank account for donations: Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper Account number: 3100231438 Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam (BIDV), Ho Chi Minh City Branch. Please note in the transfer details “HO TRO DONG BAO VUNG BAO, LU” (Support for storm- and flood-affected people)

By SGGP Newspaper- Translated by Huyen Huong