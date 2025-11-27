National

State of emergency declared for roads in Central, Central Highlands regions

SGGP

The Ministry of Construction has announced a state of emergency for natural disasters affecting transportation infrastructure in several provinces of the Central and Central Highlands regions

1000014771-1362-9492.jpg (1)
Repairing landslide a site (Photo: SGGP)

According to the Ministry of Construction, following the historic floods from November 17 to 22, natural disasters have severely damaged several sections of the Eastern Truong Son Road and National Highway 1 passing through Da Nang, Quang Ngai, Gia Lai, Dak Lak, and Khanh Hoa.

The Department for Roads of Vietnam and Road Maintenance Management Division III have identified damaged areas that pose a direct risk to the safety of residents and vehicles.

Immediately after declaring the state of emergency, the Ministry of Construction instructed the Department for Roads of Vietnam and Road Maintenance Management Division III to implement response measures in accordance with regulations, including assessing the extent of damage, determining remedial solutions, and issuing orders for emergency construction to promptly repair the damaged road sections. Upon completion of the emergency works, the Department for Roads of Vietnam will report to the Ministry of Construction for consideration of officially ending the state of emergency on natural disaster.

screenshot-2025-11-20-at-095957-3431-8318png-9357-3138.png
Overview of landslide area at Mimosa Pass on November 20 (Photo: SGGP)

On the same day, the Department for Roads of Vietnam reported that eight traffic blockage points remain on national highways in the South Central region under local management, including six on National Highway 27C and two on National Highway 20.

The Department for Roads of Vietnam has coordinated with the Lam Dong Province Department of Construction, project management boards, and contractors to conduct a comprehensive inspection of landslide-affected sites. Based on field surveys, the Department for Roads of Vietnam has proposed technical solutions and emergency repair plans for severely damaged sections that have caused roadbed breakages, traffic disruptions, and isolated areas, particularly at Mimosa Pass, Prenn Pass, and D’Ran Pass along National Highway 20.

Related News
By Bich Quyen – Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags

State of emergency Central and Central Highlands regions transportation infrastructure natural disasters Department for Roads of Vietnam Road Maintenance Management Division III

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Acting Editor-in-Chief: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong, Truong Duc Nghia, Le Minh Tung

Senior Managing Editor: Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn