State of emergency declared for roads in Central, Central Highlands regions

The Ministry of Construction has announced a state of emergency for natural disasters affecting transportation infrastructure in several provinces of the Central and Central Highlands regions

Repairing landslide a site (Photo: SGGP)

According to the Ministry of Construction, following the historic floods from November 17 to 22, natural disasters have severely damaged several sections of the Eastern Truong Son Road and National Highway 1 passing through Da Nang, Quang Ngai, Gia Lai, Dak Lak, and Khanh Hoa.

The Department for Roads of Vietnam and Road Maintenance Management Division III have identified damaged areas that pose a direct risk to the safety of residents and vehicles.

Immediately after declaring the state of emergency, the Ministry of Construction instructed the Department for Roads of Vietnam and Road Maintenance Management Division III to implement response measures in accordance with regulations, including assessing the extent of damage, determining remedial solutions, and issuing orders for emergency construction to promptly repair the damaged road sections. Upon completion of the emergency works, the Department for Roads of Vietnam will report to the Ministry of Construction for consideration of officially ending the state of emergency on natural disaster.

Overview of landslide area at Mimosa Pass on November 20 (Photo: SGGP)

On the same day, the Department for Roads of Vietnam reported that eight traffic blockage points remain on national highways in the South Central region under local management, including six on National Highway 27C and two on National Highway 20.

The Department for Roads of Vietnam has coordinated with the Lam Dong Province Department of Construction, project management boards, and contractors to conduct a comprehensive inspection of landslide-affected sites. Based on field surveys, the Department for Roads of Vietnam has proposed technical solutions and emergency repair plans for severely damaged sections that have caused roadbed breakages, traffic disruptions, and isolated areas, particularly at Mimosa Pass, Prenn Pass, and D’Ran Pass along National Highway 20.

By Bich Quyen – Translated by Kim Khanh