Eligible Vietnamese citizens allowed to play at certain casinos in Phu Quoc

On November 26, the Government issued a resolution allowing eligible Vietnamese citizens to access and play at certain casino business projects.

Eligible Vietnamese citizens are permitted to access and play at casinos on Phu Quoc Island.

The resolution permits eligible Vietnamese citizens to access casinos on Phu Quoc Island in Kien Giang Province starting from November 26. It also allows a five-year pilot program for eligible Vietnamese to play at Ho Tram Casino from November 26 and at Van Don Casino for a five-year period starting from the date of issuance of the casino business eligibility certificate.

At the end of the pilot period, the Ho Tram and Van Don casino projects will suspend access for eligible Vietnamese citizens until a determination is made by the competent authorities in accordance with the law on casino operations.

The companies operating the casino projects are responsible for managing casino activities and overseeing eligible Vietnamese players in a strict manner, ensuring full compliance with the legal regulations governing casino operations.

By Lam Nguyen – Translated by Kim Khanh

