Typhoon Bualoi causes over VND6 trillion in damage in Ha Tinh

Ha Tinh Province reported to the Government the scale of devastation caused by typhoon No.10 (Bualoi) with preliminary estimates placing the total damage at over VND6 trillion (approximately US$240 million).

The house of Le Van Nam, 39, Head of Huu Ninh Hamlet in Mai Phu Commune, Ha Tinh Province, collapsed during typhoon No.10.

The Ha Tinh Provincial People’s Committee submitted a report to the Prime Minister and ministries detailing the scale of devastation caused by typhoon No.10 (Bualoi) on October 1.

As of 1:30 p.m. on September 30, the storm had left one person dead and 17 injured in Ha Tinh Province. It damaged 90,990 houses, flattened 1,552 hectares of crops, uprooted large areas of fruit trees, killed thousands of poultry, inundated 977.6 hectares of aquaculture farms, toppled 2,069 electricity poles, and damaged 427 schools along with 75 healthcare facilities.

Vung Ang Economic Zone sustained severe losses. Specifically, Vung Ang Thermal Power Plant No.2 had 50,000 square meters of roofing blown away; Giang Nam Petroleum Depot suffered extensive structural damage; Shian Yun Company lost its administrative building roof and a factory; and Viet–Laos Port saw four conveyor belts collapse and four warehouses unroofed. In Gia Lach Industrial Zone, Hoa Sen Steel Plant, Nghe An Gas Depot, and Wintech Factory all reported major roof losses, with Wintech also suffering water damage to raw materials.

Dozens of power poles in Loc Ha Commune, Ha Tinh Province, were knocked down by typhoon No.10.

Ha Tinh Power Company, together with local telecom operators and reinforcements from other provinces, has mobilized manpower, equipment, and supplies to restore downed power lines, substations, and transmission systems. By noon on September 30, electricity had been fully restored to 34 out of 69 communes and wards, while another 15 had partial power. The communications infrastructure has also been largely repaired.

The roof of Thinh Loc Kindergarten in Loc Ha Commune, Ha Tinh Province, was torn off and severely damaged by typhoon No.10.

To accelerate disaster recovery, Ha Tinh has requested nearly VND2.71 trillion (approximately $108 million) from the central Government. The province proposed VND560 billion to repair and upgrade 130 degraded reservoirs, including 44 deemed severely damaged and at high risk of collapse. Another VND1.1 trillion is sought to reinforce critical dike systems, such as those in Dan Hai, Mai Phu, Thach Khe, Thien Cam, Thach Ha, and Thanh Sen. In addition, Ha Tinh is requesting VND1.05 trillion to restore key public infrastructure, including VND350 billion for schools and educational equipment, VND400 billion for healthcare facilities, and VND300 billion for urgent transportation and irrigation works.

The provincial authorities emphasized that this funding is vital not only to stabilize livelihoods and production in the wake of typhoon Bualoi but also to strengthen Ha Tinh’s resilience for the remainder of the 2025 storm season.

Nguyen Quoc Lu, a resident of Hoa Binh Hamlet in Loc Ha Commune, Ha Tinh Province, stands wearily beside his single-story house that was ravaged by typhoon No.10.

By Duong Quang – Translated by Thuy Doan