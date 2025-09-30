Central region rushes to recover as Bualoi aftermath triggers severe flooding

After a 13-hour sweep across north central provinces, typhoon Bualoi (storm No. 10) has inflicted significant damage to lives and property. Residents and authorities in the Central region rush to recover as it triggers severe flooding.

Many villages in Lam Thanh Commune of Nghe An Province are deeply flooded.

Immediately following the typhoon's passage, its circulation triggered heavy to very heavy rainfall from Ha Tinh Province to Thanh Hoa Province, leading to widespread flooding, landslides, and isolation in numerous areas. Local authorities yesterday mobilized all available forces to urgently address the consequences and stabilize residents' lives.

According to the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting (NCHMF), from midnight on September 28 to the morning of September 29, typhoon Bualoi made landfall in the North Central Provinces, bringing heavy rain and strong winds across a large area. Upon landfall, the storm had weakened to level 9, with gusts up to level 11, centering over Nghe An and Ha Tinh Provinces. Throughout the morning and noon of September 29, the typhoon's circulation continued to generate heavy rain and strong winds, extending from the North Central region up to Hanoi and into many Northwestern provinces. By the afternoon of September 29, the typhoon had moved deep into the central region of Laos and weakened into a tropical depression.

Speaking to the press, NCHMF Director Mai Van Khiem stated that despite the typhoon weakening into a tropical depression over the central region of Laos, the post-storm circulation would cause prolonged, very heavy rain in the North Central and Northern regions for several days.

Resident Nguyen Quoc Lu in Hoa Binh Village in Ha Tinh Province's Loc Ha Commune and his ruined house

Yesterday afternoon, the NCHMF issued continuous bulletins warning of a rapid rise in floodwaters on the upper Da River and impending floods on the Mekong River. Additionally, information from Lao Cai Province confirmed that the water level in the upper Red River had risen on September 29 due to runoff from tributary rivers and streams.

Police forces support people in Truong Lam Commune of Thanh Hoa Province to evacuate from dangerous flooded areas.

On the morning of September 29, storm No. 10 left severe destruction across Central Vietnam. At Thinh Loc Kindergarten in Loc Ha Commune of Ha Tinh Province, the corrugated iron roofs of two classroom blocks were ripped away, while canopies, windows, blackboards, outdoor teaching equipment and campus trees were badly damaged. Vice Principal Nguyen Thi Loi said the school had already suffered more than VND200 million in damage from storm No. 5, and now faces losses estimated in the billions.

In Hoa Binh Village of the same Commune, the house of resident Nguyen Quoc Lu had its brick walls collapse and roof blown off. Unable to afford repairs, his family now lives under temporary tarps — a situation thousands of households across Ha Tinh are enduring.

The Ministry of Health has issued an urgent telegram to health departments in Hue, Quang Tri, Ha Tinh, Nghe An, Thanh Hoa, Ninh Binh, Hung Yen, Phu Tho, Son La, Lao Cai, Tuyen Quang, Lai Chau, Dien Bien and other northern and central localities, as well as units under the Ministry, requesting immediate action to address the aftermath of storm No. 10 and cope with ongoing flooding. The Ministry instructed health departments to direct hospitals and medical facilities to remain on full alert, ready to receive and treat storm and flood victims without delay. Local units must mobilize personnel and resources, prepare contingency plans, and ensure timely procurement of additional supplies. Adequate reserves of medicines, equipment, medical materials, and spare hospital beds must be maintained to avoid shortages. At the same time, routine healthcare services are to be safeguarded to ensure that regular medical examination and treatment continue uninterrupted.

According to provincial authorities, Ha Tinh has recorded one death, nine injuries, and 42,963 houses damaged. Nearly 1,000 hectares of crops were flattened, 158 hectares of aquaculture flooded, and 20 tons of caged fish lost in Ky Hoa Commune. Infrastructure also suffered including 1,151 electric poles, 167 schools and 12 medical facilities were damaged or unroofed. Repairs at educational institutions are being prioritized to minimize disruption to students.

A tornado sweeps through Hoang Phu Commune of Thanh Hoa Province causing damage.

Elsewhere, a powerful tornado struck Hoang Phu Commune of Thanh Hoa Province, destroying houses, workshops, trees and power lines. In Phu Khe Village, the collapse of Le Van Luong’s house trapped four people inside, while in Hoang Giang Commune, two people were injured and 261 homes and schools had their roofs blown off.

In Thua Thien-Hue, Vice Chairman Hoang Hai Minh reported coastal landslides along Phu Thuan beach stretching 30–40 meters long and cutting up to 7 meters inland.

In Da Nang, torrential rains triggered a 100-meter landslide in Ga’nil Village, Hung Son Commune, burying farmland and damaging homes. Authorities evacuated affected families to safety.

Heavy flooding also isolated multiple areas in Nghe An and Thanh Hoa provinces. In Nghe An, Tien Phong Commune and 16 other villages were cut off after bridges were submerged, while National Highway 7A was paralyzed. In Thanh Hoa, villages in Nhu Thanh, Bat Mot, and Thuong Xuan communes were surrounded by floodwaters, with key roads blocked and bridges collapsed on National Highways 16 and 217.

By 10 a.m. on September 29, Ha Tinh Province reported 523 households under water, 2,742 households with 6,631 residents isolated, and 168 roads spanning 136 kilometers inundated, bringing traffic to a standstill.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan