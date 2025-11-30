PM bets big on female entrepreneurs to drive double-digit growth

PM Pham Minh Chinh has expressed confidence that Vietnamese women will gain even greater footing in the marketplace, forging ahead with bolder strides in production and trade, harnessing sci-tech, driving digital transformation and green transition.

PM Pham Minh Chinh speaks at the conference (Photo: SGGP)

He also encourages Vietnamese women embedding themselves more deeply in global and regional production and supply chains.

He made the statement while addressing a hybrid conference in Hanoi on November 30, hosted by the Vietnam Women’s Union (VWU) to review the Government’s 2017–2025 project backing female entrepreneurs and launch its successor for 2026–2035, which connected virtually with 34 cities and provinces nationwide.

The gathering featured showcases of standout products and One Commune, One Product (OCOP) items produced by women-led enterprises, cooperatives, and business households, complemented by an interactive zone on digital transformation and a virtual exhibition tracing the 2017–2025 journey of female business owners.

The 2017–2025 project to bolster women-led startups unfolded with broad reach and tangible impact, yielding enduring outcomes while hitting or surpassing every goal.

For 2026–2030, the new project lays out bold targets: delivering aid and advisory services to 50,000 women-led enterprises, cooperatives, and business households eyeing preferential loans, startup, or innovation financing; steering 12,500 such households toward formal enterprise registration; and lifting the rate of female directors or owners in enterprises and cooperatives to 30 percent.

PM Pham Minh Chinh and delegates launch the 2026–2030 project on supporting women-led startups (Photo: SGGP)

From 2031 to 2035, it eyes support for 75,000 women-led entities in accessing preferential credit and innovation capital, guidance for 25,000 women-led household businesses to formalize as enterprises, and a bump in the rate of female directors or owners in enterprises and cooperatives to 35 percent.

PM Pham Minh Chinh stressed that throughout Vietnam’s revolutionary history, the Party and State have paid special attention to women’s advancement and women-related affairs. Numerous mechanisms, policies, and solutions have been issued to care for, protect, and amplify the role and contributions of women, ensuring gender equality in all aspects of social life.

In particular, Vietnamese women have plunged into innovative entrepreneurship and economic development through the Party and State’s various projects and schemes.

The PM praised achievements made by Vietnamese ministries, agencies, localities, and women in recent years, which have been instrumental in the country’s overall progress.

To hit double-digit growth targets in the years ahead and fuel the nation’s centennial ambitions, he called on Vietnamese women to continue demonstrating the pioneering spirit of daring to think, act, and take on difficult, complex areas, constantly pushing beyond personal limits. He urged them to lead in innovation, adopt breakthrough thinking, embrace calculated risks, and drive deeper integration, connectivity, and adaptability, all while upholding business ethics, law, and social duties.

He likewise highlighted the imperative for women to master expertise and proficiencies in sci-tech and digital transformation, finance and development resources, smart governance for peak efficiency, and markets, startup ecosystems, and brand cultivation.

To meet the goals of the 2026–2030 project, he urged relevant units to proactively and closely work with the VWU, translate policies and mechanisms into concrete actions, and channel investment and resources toward women-led start-ups.

Cities and provinces, he said, must clearly identify support for women’s entrepreneurship as a key component of local socio-economic development strategies. Special attention must be given to disadvantaged women, particularly those in remote, border, and island areas, ensuring equal access to resources and opportunities.

The Vietnam Fatherland Front, socio-political organizations, and media agencies must further uphold their roles in oversight, advocacy, and public communication, rallying broad support for women’s entrepreneurial movements, inspiring creativity and legitimate wealth creation among women, encouraging transparent, safe business practices, and expanding digital communication, including the use of artificial intelligence, to widen women’s reach, especially in remote and ethnic minority areas.

The Government and PM, together with all sectors and localities, will always accompany and offer all possible support to Vietnamese women to innovate, launch ventures effectively, and further cement their role and position for sustainable development in the new era, he said.

The event honored 61 collectives, 84 individual women with entrepreneurial feats and support for female business founders, and 50 women-helmed cooperatives for stellar operations and major roles in job creation for women.

