HCMC– Trung Luong – My Thuan Expressway expansion to commence in Q4 2025

The Ho Chi Minh City – Trung Luong – My Thuan Expressway expansion project will be carried out under a PPP model, with a total investment exceeding VND36 trillion (US$1.4 billion).

Construction is set to begin in the fourth quarter of 2025, with completion and operation expected by 2028.

The Minister of Construction recently signed Decision No. 2166/QD-BXD, approving the investment project to expand the Ho Chi Minh City – Trung Luong – My Thuan Expressway under the PPP model.

Perspective view of the Ho Chi Minh City – Trung Luong – My Thuan Expressway project after expansion

The designated investors for the project are a consortium comprising Deo Ca Group Joint Stock Company, Ho Chi Minh City Technical Infrastructure Investment Joint Stock Company, Tasco Joint Stock Company, Hoang Long Construction Investment Corporation – JSC, and CII Services & Investment One Member Limited Company.

The project covers approximately 96.13 kilometers, passing through Ho Chi Minh City, Tay Ninh Province and Dong Thap Province. Its starting point is at the Cho Dem interchange in Tan Nhut Commune, Ho Chi Minh City, while the endpoint is at the northern approach of My Thuan 2 Bridge in An Huu Commune, Dong Thap Province.

The Ho Chi Minh City – Trung Luong section is planned in its final phase to have 10–12 lanes, with 12 lanes from Cho Dem to Ring Road 4, and 10 lanes from Ring Road 4 to Trung Luong. It will initially be constructed with eight lanes, designed for a speed of 120 kilometers per hour.

The Trung Luong – My Thuan section and the segment from the An Thai Trung interchange to the northern end of My Thuan 2 Bridge will be built with six lanes, in accordance with the approved plan, with a design speed of 100 kilometers per hour.

The expansion project of the Ho Chi Minh City – Trung Luong – My Thuan Expressway includes ten interchanges.

The project will also invest in a comprehensive intelligent traffic management system, including the construction, upgrading and integration of traffic management systems, electronic toll collection systems, and vehicle load control facilities to ensure proper traffic control and management in line with the road’s design capacity, support efficient highway operations and provide seamless connectivity with adjacent routes.

Rest stops are planned at Km28+200, the Ho Chi Minh City – Trung Luong section, and Km78+220, the Trung Luong – My Thuan section.

Within the project area, there are ten interchanges, including the upgrading and expansion of eight existing interchanges to match the expressway’s wider capacity, along with the addition of two new interchanges.

The expansion of the Ho Chi Minh City – Trung Luong – My Thuan Expressway is being implemented as an urgent strategic solution to complete critical infrastructure, resolve severe congestion, and help accelerate development across the entire Mekong Delta region.

