Storm Bualoi leaves 34 dead, 20 missing, VND8.78 trillion economic damage

The figures were updated as of the evening of October 1 by the Department of Dyke Management and Natural Disaster Prevention under the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment.
Preliminary statistics as of 7 p.m. on October 1 showed that floods and torrential rains have caused economic losses of VND8.78 trillion (approximately US$333 million) in several provinces.
The four hardest-hit provinces are Ha Tinh with VND6 trillion (US$227 million), Nghe An with VND1.627 trillion (US$61.6 million), Quang Tri with VND550 billion (US$20.8 million), and Son La with VND528 billion (US$20 million).