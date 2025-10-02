Storm Bualoi leaves 34 dead, 20 missing, VND8.78 trillion economic damage

Storm No. 10 (Bualoi), combined with prolonged heavy rains, has so far left 34 people dead, 20 missing, and 140 injured.

The figures were updated as of the evening of October 1 by the Department of Dyke Management and Natural Disaster Prevention under the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment.

Preliminary statistics as of 7 p.m. on October 1 showed that floods and torrential rains have caused economic losses of VND8.78 trillion (approximately US$333 million) in several provinces.

The four hardest-hit provinces are Ha Tinh with VND6 trillion (US$227 million), Nghe An with VND1.627 trillion (US$61.6 million), Quang Tri with VND550 billion (US$20.8 million), and Son La with VND528 billion (US$20 million).

By Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong