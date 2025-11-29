Vietnam to have 33 airports by 2030

Vietnam plans 33 airports by 2030, adding Mang Den and Van Phong to boost tourism, logistics and regional connectivity, with nearly US$19 billion in investment to strengthen national infrastructure.

Vietnam is set to have 33 airports with a total capacity of 297 million passengers by 2030, according to a newly adjusted master plan from the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV).

The CAAV’s plan, submitted recently to the Ministry of Construction for review, outlines adjustments to the national airport and seaport system for the 2021-2030 period, with a vision to 2050. It estimates that nearly VND500 trillion (US$19 billion) will be needed to develop the country’s airport system by 2030, sourced from the State budget, non-budgetary capital and other legal sources.

Under the new plan, Mang Den and Van Phong airports will be added to the national system.

Previously, under a planning system approved by the Prime Minister, Van Phong Bay in Khanh Hoa province was designated as a service-logistics center, while Mang Den town in Quang Ngai province was identified as a national tourist area, with infrastructure including an airport to connect the Central Highlands and Central Coast.

The planning for Khanh Hoa province allocates land for Van Phong Airport, while Quang Ngai province and the general Mang Den tourist area planning identify Mang Den Airport as a key infrastructure project.

Passengers at Noi Bai International Airport. (Photo: VNA)

The CAAV said the inclusion of the Mang Den and Van Phong airports in the master plan is necessary to align with national, regional and provincial development goals, attract private investment, support tourism and logistics, strengthen regional connectivity, and bolster national defence and security in the south central and Central Highlands regions.

The Mang Den Airport is estimated to cost nearly VND5 trillion and cover about 350 hectares, while the Van Phong Airport will require more than VND9.2 trillion and occupy over 497 hectares.

