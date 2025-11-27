Preparations underway to reopen two more passes leading to Da Lat

Two gateway mountain passes to Da Lat, Lam Dong Province, including D'ran and Mimosa along National Highway 20, are about to open.

A temporary bypass is being constructed at Mimosa Pass, with traffic expected to resume on November 30. (Photo: SGGP)

On November 27, the People’s Committee of Lam Dong Province reported to the Prime Minister on the impact, damages, and disaster response efforts in the province. Among the updates, two key mountain routes leading to Da Lat, including D’Ran and Mimosa passes along National Highway 20, are preparing to reopen.

Currently, restoration work on transportation routes in Lam Dong Province is being urgently carried out. At Prenn Pass, after several days of assessment, traffic was permitted as of 1:00 p.m. on November 25.

According to the Lam Dong Provincial People’s Committee, for D’Ran Pass on National Highway 20, through Xuan Truong Ward in Da Lat, Project Management Board 85 under the Ministry of Construction is focusing on assessment, surveying, and design, with a plan for prompt restoration. Initially, efforts are concentrated on clearing landslide debris to allow one-way traffic, expected by November 30.

Similarly, for Mimosa Pass on National Highway 20 in Xuan Huong Ward, Da Lat, authorities are currently opening a temporary bypass, with traffic expected to resume on November 30. These two mountain routes play a crucial role in the transport of goods and trade between Da Lat and the surrounding areas.

The landslide site at D’Ran Pass is being cleared, with one-way traffic expected to be allowed in the coming days. (Photo: SGGP)

Earlier, Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper reported that due to heavy rains, D’Ran Pass experienced a landslide on the evening of October 28. Authorities promptly closed the affected section, cutting off the route and forcing vehicles to take detours of nearly 100 km. At Mimosa Pass, heavy rains on the night of November 19 caused severe landslides, completely blocking National Highway 20.

During the recent floods, Lam Dong Province recorded five deaths and one injury. Numerous transportation routes were disrupted, with 266 landslide points identified. More than 2,843 households were affected, and over 4,570 hectares of crops, 1.2 hectares of aquaculture, and 9,000 livestock and poultry were damaged. The total estimated loss exceeds VND1,200 billion (US$45.5 million).

By Doan Kien – Translated by Kim Khanh