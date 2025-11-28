Vu Dai Thang elected Chairman of Hanoi People’s Committee

Also on November 28 afternoon, Vu Dai Thang, member of the Party Central Committee and Deputy Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee, was elected Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee for the 2021–2026 term.

Also on November 28 afternoon, at the 28th session of the 16th Hanoi People’s Council for the 2021–2026 term, Vu Dai Thang, member of the Party Central Committee and Deputy Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee, was elected Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee for the 2021–2026 term.

Deputy Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee for the 2025–2030 term Vu Dai Thang delivers his inaugural remarks (Photo: VNA)

The Party Committee of Hanoi held a conference on November 28 to announce the Politburo’s decision on personnel matters, in which Vu Dai Thang was assigned as a member of the municipal Party Committee and its Standing Board, serving as Deputy Secretary of the municipal Party Committee for the 2025–2030 term.

In the decision, Vu Dai Thang, born in 1975, ceases working as a member of the Party Committee of Quang Ninh province and its Standing Board, and steps down as Secretary of the provincial Party Committee for the 2025–2030 term.

Meanwhile, due to unavoidable reasons related to health and at the request of Nguyen Duc Trung, the Politburo decided to assign him as Vice Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Policies and Strategies, according to the Party Central Committee’s Organisation Commission, Nguyen Quang Duong.

At the same time, the People’s Council carried out the procedure to relieve Trung of his position as Chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee due to health reasons and at his own request.

In his inaugural remarks, Vu Dai Thang affirmed that he accepted the positions with the highest sense of responsibility, with a constructive and humble attitude, ready to learn and to devote his utmost effort to the cause of building and developing the capital city of Hanoi to become increasingly civilised, modern, and rich in cultural identity.

Clearly identifying the responsibility of the indiviual directly organising and bearing the highest accountability for the effectiveness of managing and administering socio-economic development, ensuring security, and improving people’s living standards in the capital, Vu Dai Thang affirmed that he will work with the municipal People’s Committee to lead, direct, and administer socio-economic development and local governance with a spirit of discipline, integrity, and efficiency, ensuring seriousness at every stage.

He emphasised improving the efficiency of administration, taking decisive and consistent action according to the principle of “clear tasks, clear personnel, clear timelines, clear responsibilities, and clear outcomes,” and considering the satisfaction and trust of the people as the ultimate measure of administrative performance.

VNA