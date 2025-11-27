Sci-tech is key to reaching developed nation status by 2045: PM

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh told a World Economic Forum (WEF)’s session in Ho Chi Minh City on November 26 that sci-tech will be the primary driver behind Vietnam’s ambition to become a developed, industrialised nation by 2045.

PM Pham Minh Chinh (L) and WEF Managing Director Stephan Mergenthaler (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking in a “60 Minutes with the Prime Minister” dialogue with WEF Managing Director Stephan Mergenthaler at the 2025 Autumn Economic Forum, PM Pham Minh Chinh said the country has overcome past challenges through the Party’s strong leadership, national unity, the resilience of its people and businesses, the combination of domestic strengths and global trends, and a consistent policy of independence, self-reliance, and the path toward socialism.

On Vietnam’s twin priorities of digital transformation and green transition, he stressed that success hinges on turning awareness into concrete, feasible, and effective actions. He called for converting policy mechanisms into competitive advantages, building green and digital infrastructure, developing a skilled workforce and smart governance, and above all, pooling massive financial resources. State resources will play a guiding and activating role, he said, while new mechanisms must leverage all social resources, especially public–private partnerships and both domestic and foreign capital.

Asked about the role of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and startups, he noted that SMEs make up 95-97 percent of Vietnamese businesses, contribute significantly to the State budget, and employ the majority of workers. He highlighted the Politburo’s Resolution 68, which provides robust support for the private sector, and said startups are now a national priority backed by annual innovation events, improved legal frameworks, resources, and mentoring. Entrepreneurial spirit, he added, is surging among Vietnamese youth.

Looking at ASEAN’s long-term vision for development in the global economy, the PM urged the bloc to preserve unity, deepen connectivity, leverage each member’s strengths, embrace sci-tech and innovation as core growth engines, fully uphold cultural diversity, and expand partnerships with other regions, while contributing to global peace, cooperation, and development.

Regarding Vietnam’s role in fostering global dialogue, he reaffirmed the country’s foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, diversification, and multilateralization; being a good friend and trustworthy partner of all countries; and being a responsible member of the international community for the sake of global peace, cooperation, and development. He also welcomed the theme of the upcoming WEF Davos meeting.

On the youth’s future in the technology era, he pledged continued support through supportive mechanisms, education, startup and innovation programs, talent cultivation, risk protection, and global connectivity.

As the dialogue closed to warm applause, the Vietnamese leader hailed the two-day Autumn Economic Forum, themed “Green Transformation in the Digital Era,” as a success, with more than 1,500 delegates, nearly 100 foreign delegations, 10 Fourth Industrial Revolution centers, and over 75 global sci-tech and innovation centers taking part.

He directed ministries and agencies to consider the forum’s recommendations, accelerate the overhaul of legal and institutional frameworks, and promptly roll out bold incentive packages to spur investment in green and digital technologies. More administrative reforms must create the most investor-friendly environment possible.

HCMC was asked to swiftly issue a detailed action plan to deliver on the forum’s commitments and instructed other localities to craft appropriate green transition roadmaps tailored to their strengths, forming green linkages and economic corridors.

The business community, which he described as a pioneer in development, must accelerate innovation, change business models, ramp up investment in research and development, and adopt new economic models. They must also bolster governance capacity, align with international green standards, and actively engage with the Government in policymaking.

To international partners and the WEF, he called for deeper, results-oriented cooperation, including support for Vietnam to host future forums, establish itself as a regional “green-digital laboratory,” and gain access to concessional finance, advanced technology transfer, and technical assistance.

Vietnamplus