PM urges support for people affected by aftermaths of storm Bualoi

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh called on September 30 for swift action to combat storm No.10 (Bualoi) that is currently devastating the North-Central region with flooding and persistent heavy rains.

Storm No. 10 made landfall in Vietnam with extremely strong winds of category 10–11, gusting to category 13–14, covering a wide area for an extended period, and bringing very heavy, widespread rainfall.

The storm caused severe devastation, heavy losses of life and property, and seriously affected the lives, daily activities and production of local people.

On behalf of the Party and State leaders, General Secretary To Lam and Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh extended their deepest condolences to the families of victims and expressed sympathy for the pain, losses and difficulties faced by Party committees, authorities and people in areas struck by the recent disaster.

On the morning of September 30, Northern Vietnam was experiencing very heavy rainfall. Floodwaters rushed into Tu Le Commune, Lao Cai Province.

To urgently overcome the consequences and quickly stabilize the lives of people in disaster-affected areas, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh requested leaders of ministries, agencies and local authorities in provinces and cities hit by storm No. 10 and flooding to promptly carry out response and recovery efforts.

The Chairpersons of provincial and municipal People’s Committees have been instructed to mobilize necessary forces and means to quickly reach areas still isolated by the disaster; carry out recovery work after storm No. 10 and flooding; assist people in repairing their houses damaged or unroofed by the storm force and floodwaters; arrange temporary shelters and provide food, drinking water and essential supplies to households that lost their homes, ensuring that no one without clothes and daily food.

Storm No. 10 swept across Ha Tinh Province on the morning of September 29. (Photo: Truong Hoa)

Moreover, the Chairpersons of provincial and municipal People’s Committees must urgently repair storm- and flood-damaged schools and healthcare facilities before October 5. They must ensure that students and teachers back to schools safely with sufficient books and school supplies, clothing and foods; and residents may access to medical care when sick.

Many homes in Ninh Binh Province had their roofs blown off or collapsed.

The Prime Minister assigned the Minister of Agriculture and Environment to direct and guide localities in implementing comprehensive measures to overcome the consequences and restore agricultural production.

The Ministry of Finance is responsible for taking the lead in coordination with relevant agencies to promptly handle matters within its authority or report to higher authorities for resolution, and to propose support for localities in overcoming the impacts of the storm and floods in accordance with the law.

Suspension bridge collapse in Tu Le Commune, Lao Cai Province was reported on the morning of September 30.

At least 40 dead or missing after storm No. 10 The Department of Dyke Management and Disaster Prevention under the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment on the morning of September 30 released an updated report on damage caused by storm No. 10, along with flooding, landslides, and thunderstorms across multiple provinces from the Northern mountainous to Central regions. Vast Red River waters in Yen Bai, Lao Cai Province on the morning of September 30 The storm, floods and thunderstorms have left 19 people dead and 13 others missing, including 12 in Quang Tri Province and one in Son La Province. The number of injured has risen to 92 cases. In addition, the Department of Dyke Management and Disaster Prevention reported that Gia Lai Province recorded a fishing vessel with eight workers on board lost contact while operating about 110 nautical miles offshore. Storm Bualoi damaged over 120,000 houses and flooded more than 3,000 in Thanh Hoa, Nghe An and Ha Tinh provinces. As of 5 a.m. on September 30, there were still 1,426 households in Ha Tinh Province isolated, said Mr. Nguyen Van Tien, Deputy Director of the Department of Dyke Management and Disaster Prevention. Thousands of square meters of roofing sheets at the coal warehouse of Vung Ang Thermal Power Plant collapsed on September 29. More than 22,500 hectares of rice and crops have been flooded or damaged, the largest area being in Nghe An with 8,224 hectares affected. Over 1,700 hectares of aquaculture have also been damaged. Storm No. 10 resulted in the collapse of more than 5,500 power poles, leading to large-scale power outages in Thanh Hoa, Nghe An, Ha Tinh and Quang Tri provinces. The dyke system has been severely affected, with 15 incidents reported in Ninh Binh, Thanh Hoa, Nghe An, Ha Tinh, and Quang Tri. Many sections of sea dykes and riverbanks have been eroded; more than 6,400 meters of embankments and seawalls have been damaged; and 51,219 trees have been uprooted or broken. On the morning of September 30, water from the Red River overflowed into riverside areas in Yen Bai Ward, Lao Cai Province. Mr. Nguyen Van Tien, Deputy Director of the Department of Dyke Management and Disaster Prevention, reported that 65,000 square meters of roofing sheets at factories and office buildings in Vung Ang Economic Zone, Ha Tinh Province were blown off as the storm swept through. At present, localities are continuing to review and assess the damage, implement recovery measures, and focus on helping affected residents stabilize their lives.

By Lam Nguyen, Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong