Ho Chi Minh City expands cooperation opportunities with Western Australia

Standing Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee, Nguyen Loc Ha, received a visiting delegation from Western Australia on September 22.

Standing Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee, Nguyen Loc Ha, receives a visiting delegation from Western Australia on September 22. (Photo: SGGP)

The delegation was led by Mr. Roger Hugh Cook, Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA), Premier of Western Australia, and Minister for Defence Industry, Tourism, Trade, and Investment.

At the reception, Mr. Nguyen Loc Ha affirmed that relations between Vietnam and Australia are developing strongly, substantively, and comprehensively. The elevation of bilateral ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in March 2024 has opened up opportunities for deeper cooperation in economics, trade, investment, science and technology, green transition, education, and people-to-people exchanges.

Standing Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee, Nguyen Loc Ha (R), and Mr. Roger Hugh Cook, Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA), Premier of Western Australia, and Minister for Defence Industry, Tourism, Trade, and Investment. (Photo: SGGP)

He noted that following the expansion of its administrative boundaries, Ho Chi Minh City has entered a new phase of development with a larger scale, broader spatial potential, and higher development requirements. Throughout this process, the city strongly values the partnership of key counterparts such as Western Australia.

According to the Standing Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee, both sides can strengthen cooperation in education, training, and skills development; energy transition and sustainable development; agriculture and food supply chains; as well as tourism and aviation connectivity.

Delegates attend the receiving ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

Commending Ho Chi Minh City's pivotal economic status, Premier Roger Cook emphasized that the visit offers Western Australia a key opportunity to deepen ties with one of Vietnam’s most dynamic economic hubs.

Highlighting Western Australia's potential, he stated that the state possesses strengths in natural resources—with vast reserves of iron ore, oil, and gas—alongside highly developed high-tech agriculture, logistics, and supply chain management.

Expressing full agreement with Ho Chi Minh City's proposed areas of cooperation, the Western Australian leader reiterated the state's commitment to strengthening connections with local partners, leveraging existing strengths, and contributing to the shared development of both regions.

By Phuong Nam – Translated by Kim Khanh