Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee’s 9th conference for 2025-2030 term opens

The ninth conference of the first-term Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee for the 2025-2030 tenure officially opened on September 22 to consider and discuss a number of important issues.

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and head of the Ho Chi Minh City National Assembly delegation, Tran Luu Quang, chairs the conference. (Photo: SGGP)

Politburo member, Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and head of the Ho Chi Minh City National Assembly delegation Tran Luu Quang chaired the conference.

Also in attendance were Standing Vice Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Le Quoc Phong; Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Van Duoc; Chairman of the People's Council of the city Vo Van Minh; Vice Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Phuoc Loc; and Vice Secretaries of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Dang Minh Thong, Van Thi Bach Tuyet and Nguyen Sinh Nhat Tan.

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang delivers his speech at the conference. (Photo: SGGP)

The conference focused its plenary discussions on key socio-economic matters, reviewing the city’s economic performance over the first nine months of 2026 and outlining key priorities for the final quarter. Delegates also discussed a resolution aimed at ensuring the successful delivery of 2026 targets, centered on achieving double-digit economic growth, disbursing 100 percent of allocated public investment capital, and reaching state budget revenue of VND1 quadrillion (US$38.3 billion).

On Party and political system development, the committee evaluated activities from the first nine months and mapped out focus areas for the remainder of the year. Delegates further reviewed and offered feedback on other major planning frameworks, including the Master Plan for Ho Chi Minh City for the 2025–2050 period, with a 100-year vision.

Delegates attend the conference. (Photo: SGGP)

In his opening remarks, Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang noted that the 11th-term Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council for the 2026-2031 term recently passed 39 resolutions, 25 of which focus on operationalizing the Law on Urban Development in the city—a specialized framework offering superior mechanisms tailored specifically to Ho Chi Minh City.

Highlighting the significant pressure on the city to meet its ambitious 2026 targets, including double-digit growth, complete public investment disbursement, and the VND1 quadrillion revenue mark, the Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee underscored the vital importance of this plenum.

Delegates attend the conference. (Photo: SGGP)

He called on delegates to contribute strategic insights to ensure that the resolutions passed by the City Party Committee will create powerful momentum for Ho Chi Minh City to achieve its 2026 goals at the highest possible level.

By staff writers – Translated by Kim Khanh