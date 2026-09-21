US$122 million bridge project to connect Ho Chi Minh City with Tay Ninh

The HCMC People’s Committee has submitted a proposal to the People’s Council seeking approval to serve as the lead authority for the construction of Rach Doi Bridge, a infrastructure project linking the city with neighboring Tay Ninh Province.

Accelerate implementation of key transport projects connecting Ho Chi Minh City with Tay Ninh Province (Photo: SGGP)

The project carries an estimated investment of VND3.197 trillion (approximately US$122.6 million) and is scheduled for implementation between 2026 and 2029.

Located along Le Van Luong Street, Rach Doi Bridge will connect Ho Chi Minh City to Provincial Road DT.826C in Tay Ninh. The initiative aligns with the prime ministerial decision issued on June 11, 2025 (Decision 1125/QD-TTg), which approved the adjusted master plan for Ho Chi Minh City through 2040, with a vision toward 2060, aimed at enhancing regional road connectivity.

According to municipal authorities, the new bridge will replace an aging, structurally weak bridge connecting the city with the neighboring region. It will also upgrade a key inland waterway corridor serving ports along the Soai Rap River. Beyond enhancing traffic flow between Hiep Phuoc Commune in Ho Chi Minh City and Can Giuoc Commune in Tay Ninh Province, the project is expected to streamline transit between Tay Ninh’s eastern parts and the commercial hub, driving socio-economic growth across the southern key economic zone.

Under the proposal, the infrastructure project spans approximately 3.3 kilometers, with a design speed of 80 kilometers per hour, classifying it as a Class I transportation facility. It will occupy roughly 14.6 hectares of land, including 9.4 hectares requiring compensation and clearance, alongside 5.2 hectares of existing riverbeds and roadways.

The route begins on Le Van Luong Street (formerly Communal Road 34) in Hiep Phuoc Commune—about 175 meters from the centerline of Rach Tom Bridge toward Can Giuoc—and terminates on Provincial Road 826C in Can Giuoc Commune, Tay Ninh Province.

Financed entirely through Ho Chi Minh City’s public budget, the estimated VND3.197 trillion investment will be executed under a public investment model between 2026 and 2029.

Preparatory work scheduled for 2026 includes securing investment approval, hosting architectural design competitions, conducting surveys, and submitting the feasibility study report. In 2027, authorities expect to finalize project approvals, complete technical designs and cost estimates, execute land clearance, select contractors, and officially break ground. Major construction is slated to begin in the fourth quarter of 2027, with completion, technical acceptance, commissioning, and final audit targeted for 2029.

The Rach Doi Bridge project has been designated a priority infrastructure milestone under the 2026–2030 strategic cooperation agreement between Ho Chi Minh City and Tay Ninh Province. The initiative follows formal inter-provincial consensus reached on April 2, 2026, and Resolution 30/NQ-HDND issued by the Tay Ninh Provincial People’s Council on May 12, 2026, authorizing Ho Chi Minh City to serve as the lead managing authority for the venture.

By staff writers - Translated by Kim Khanh