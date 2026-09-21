Ho Chi Minh City urgently prunes branches of thousands of century-old trees

On September 20, workers urgently began pruning and removing potentially hazardous tree branches along An Duong Vuong Street in Cho Quan Ward, Ho Chi Minh City, following an incident in which a large branch fell onto a motorbike, killing one person.

Workers prune branches of a tree standing more than 40 meters above the ground. (Photo: SGGP)

At the site, four specialized aerial-lift trucks, three trucks, and around 30 workers were mobilized. Working from the aerial lifts, crews reached large branches one by one and removed dry, weakened, or potentially hazardous sections. The An Duong Vuong Street corridor is lined with numerous dipterocarp trees estimated to be around 100 years old, with trunks nearly 1 meter in diameter and broad canopies.

Workers secure the branch with a cable to prevent it from falling freely during cutting. (Photo: SGGP)

By noon, Green Environmental Company Limited in Ho Chi Minh City had completed pruning and removing the tops of eight trees and continued work on the remaining trees.

According to Mr. Le Van Tan, Deputy Director of the Center for Transport and Technical Infrastructure Management under the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction, tree pruning and canopy reduction will continue along major roads lined with large, old trees. Trees posing a serious safety risk will also be dealt with.

Central Ho Chi Minh City currently has around 8,000 old trees standing 20 to 50 meters tall, classified as Grade 3 urban trees. Common species include Golden oak, dipterocarp, African mahogany, and tamarind. Many trees along Truong Dinh, Pasteur, Mac Dinh Chi, Tran Quang Khai and An Duong Vuong streets, among others, were planted more than 50 years ago.

Urbanization, sidewalk construction, and underground infrastructure works can affect tree root systems, weakening the trees. For branches and canopies, safety risks may also develop at points where branches join the trunk. During thunderstorms, whirlwinds, and strong winds, weakened points can split or break, causing large branches to fall from heights of dozens of meters onto the road.

Workers prune a dipterocarp tree along An Duong Vuong Street in Cho Quan Ward, Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: SGGP)

Pruning and lowering tree branches is challenging due to the densely populated residential area. (Photo: SGGP)

Workers prune tree branches and reduce the trees’ height. (Photo: SGGP)

A specialized lift truck raises workers 40 meters above the ground to prune tree branches. (Photo: SGGP)

By Quoc Hung—Translated by Kim Khanh