Malaysia’s 69th National Day marked in Ho Chi Minh City

The Vietnam-Malaysia Friendship Association in Ho Chi Minh City and the Malaysian Consulate General solemnly celebrated the 69th National Day of Malaysia (August 31, 1957 – 2026) on September 22.

President of the Vietnam-Malaysia Friendship Association in Ho Chi Minh City, Tran Ngoc Son (right) presents flowers to Malaysian Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City Firdauz Bin Othman. (Photo: SGGP)

Addressing the event at the headquarters of the Ho Chi Minh City Union of Friendship Organizations (HUFO), President of the Vietnam-Malaysia Friendship Association in Ho Chi Minh City, Tran Ngoc Son, highlighted the robust growth of the Vietnam-Malaysia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. He noted that bilateral cooperation across trade, investment, education, tourism, science and technology, and people-to-people exchanges continues to deliver practical results.

An increasing number of Vietnamese students are choosing Malaysia as an educational destination, while two-way tourism flows maintain strong momentum," he said, adding that the association has routinely hosted cultural exchanges, business networking events, and seminars to enhance mutual understanding and bridge the two nations' communities.

Delegates attend the gathering. (Photo: SGGP)

Echoing these sentiments, Malaysian Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City Firdauz Bin Othman affirmed that Malaysia and Vietnam remain close friends and trusted partners within both bilateral frameworks and international arenas like ASEAN.

In 2025, bilateral trade volume reached US$21.59 billion, up 19 percent year-on-year. Tourism exchange also saw robust growth, with Vietnam welcoming 573,715 Malaysian visitors, while Malaysia received 331,074 arrivals from Vietnam. Educational ties have expanded further through institutional partnerships and exchange programs.

A dancing performance at the ceremony (Photo: SGGP)

In Ho Chi Minh City alone, Malaysian investment capital stands at approximately US$6.1 billion, heavily concentrated in banking and real estate. The Consul General expressed gratitude to the municipal leadership for fostering a favorable business environment that enables Malaysian firms to thrive and expand their operations locally.

By Huyen Huong—Translated by Kim Khanh