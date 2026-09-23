Heavy rain during the evening rush hour on September 22, lasting from shortly after 5 p.m. until after 8 p.m., caused flooding and prolonged traffic congestion in several parts of Ho Chi Minh City.

Ho Chi Minh City hit by prolonged traffic congestion after heavy rain. (Photo: SGGP)

According to Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper’s reporters, traffic on Dien Bien Phu Street between Saigon Bridge and the Hang Xanh intersection in Thanh My Tay Ward came to a crawl, with cars and motorbikes packed tightly together and moving only a few meters at a time.

At the Bay Hien intersection in Bay Hien Ward, rising rainwater spilled onto Ly Thuong Kiet Street and flowed into nearby alleys. Several other roads, including Nguyen Van Qua Street in Dong Hung Thuan Ward and Ma Lo Street in Binh Tri Dong Ward, were also severely flooded.

Residents push their motorbikes through a flooded section of Ma Lo Street.

Rainwater also inundated residential areas in Tam Thang, Vung Tau, Rach Dua, Phuoc Thang and Tan Phuoc wards, as well as Long Hai Commune, causing deep flooding and traffic congestion and significantly disrupting residents’ daily activities.

Notably, a section of Vo Nguyen Giap Street in Phuoc Thang Ward was deeply flooded, causing severe congestion in the direction from Phuoc Thang toward Ba Ria. Residents said floodwaters reached depths of 40–50 centimeters in some areas, making it difficult for hundreds of vehicles to get through.

Dien Bien Phu Street near the Hang Xanh intersection is jammed with people and vehicles.

Traffic congestion at the Hang Xanh intersection

According to the Southern Region Hydro-Meteorological Station, the heavy rain late on September 22 was caused by an active tropical convergence zone, with its axis extending across the South-central and Southern regions. The southwest monsoon was weak to moderate, while the convergence zone over the sea was moving toward the Southern mainland.

On the evening of September 22, the Southern Region Hydro-Meteorological Station reported that Ho Chi Minh City had experienced moderate to heavy rain, with some areas receiving torrential downpours and thunderstorms over the previous 24 hours.

The station forecast that from 1 a.m. on September 23 to 1 a.m. on September 25, Ho Chi Minh City would continue to see moderate to heavy rain, with torrential rain possible in some areas. Rainfall over the 48-hour period is expected to range from 70 to 150 mm, with some areas receiving more than 150 mm.

Dien Bien Phu Street is gridlocked with traffic.

Traffic moves along Nguyen Huu Canh Street toward Saigon Bridge after the heavy rain on the afternoon of September 22.

Motorcyclists faced difficult conditions as they navigated flooded sections amid heavy traffic. In the photo: Ly Thuong Kiet Street near the Bay Hien intersection was turned into what appeared to be a river.

Meanwhile, the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting warned that on September 23, the area from Hue City to Da Nang City and eastern parts of Quang Ngai and Dak Lak provinces would continue to experience heavy to torrential rain and thunderstorms, with rainfall of 60–120 mm generally expected and localized totals exceeding 250 mm.

In Lam Dong and Khanh Hoa provinces and across the Southern region, rainfall is forecast at 40–80mm, with localized areas receiving more than 150mm. From the night of September 23 through September 24, eastern parts of Gia Lai, Dak Lak, Khanh Hoa, and Lam Dong provinces, along with the southern region, are expected to see moderate to heavy rain, with some areas receiving more than 120 mm.

The Southern Region Hydro-Meteorological Station also warned that the period from the afternoon of September 22 through the afternoon of September 24 would be the peak of the current rainy spell in the Southern region.

Hydro-meteorological authorities also warned that a flood spell could develop on rivers from Hue City to Lam Dong Province between September 23 and 25. Water levels on rivers in Hue City, as well as on small rivers and streams and the upper reaches of major rivers from Da Nang City to Lam Dong, could reach alert level 1 to 2.

Ma Lo Street in Binh Tri Dong Ward was severely flooded on the evening of September 22.

Ma Lo Street in Binh Tri Dong Ward was severely flooded on the evening of September 22.

Floodwater entered a home at 86 Ma Lo Street.

Alley 290 on Nguyen Huu Canh Street in Rach Dua Ward remained deeply flooded for dozens of hours, with the water yet to recede.

Police officers from Tan Phuoc Ward help residents move their belongings out of a flooded area. (Photo: Tan Phuoc Ward Police)

By staff writers—Translated by Kim Khanh