Ho Chi Minh City reviews 24 draft resolutions to implement Urban Development Law

The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council reviews 38 matters, including 24 draft resolutions to implement the Urban Development Law, along with policies on education, healthcare, urban upgrading, and personnel.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council Vo Van Minh delivers his speech at the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)

On the morning of September 21, the 11th-term Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council for the 2026-2031 tenure convened its fifth session, a thematic sitting, to consider and decide on a range of matters aimed at concretizing the Urban Development Law and ensuring consistency across planning, investment, land, construction, transport, housing, and related sectors.

The session was attended by Tran Luu Quang, Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Head of the city’s delegation of National Assembly deputies; Le Quoc Phong, Standing Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee; Nguyen Van Duoc, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee; Vo Van Minh, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council; and Nguyen Manh Cuong, Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee.

In his opening remarks, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council Vo Van Minh stressed that the session takes place as the city is stepping up implementation of new policies and guidelines, continuing to improve its institutional framework and operating the two-tier local government model, while creating a favorable environment and conditions to tap its potential, leverage its advantages, mobilize and effectively utilize resources, and promote rapid and sustainable development.

One of the city’s particularly important tasks at present is to urgently implement the Urban Development Law, which was passed by the National Assembly and will officially take effect on October 1.

Accordingly, the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council will consider and decide on 38 matters, including 24 draft resolutions to concretize and implement the Urban Development Law.

Delegates perform the flag-raising ceremony before the opening of the session. (Photo: SGGP)

Notable drafts cover types of planning and planning activities; urban and rural planning; architectural planning; underground spatial planning; planning for transit-oriented development areas; the management, exploitation, and development of underground infrastructure; and criteria, conditions, procedures, and processes for implementing compensation, support, and resettlement projects before approval of investment policies.

The Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council urged delegates to carefully study each draft resolution and focus their discussions on core issues, particularly the necessity of issuing each policy, its scope and target groups, available resources, feasibility of implementation, and its potential impact on residents, businesses, and the city’s development.

Every policy adopted by the People’s Council today to implement the Urban Development Law must not only comply with regulations but, more importantly, answer the following questions: Will the policy address the practical issues that the city is facing and will face? Does it offer sufficient breakthroughs to remove bottlenecks and mobilize and maximize available resources? Will it create a new room for development, fresh momentum, and greater impetus for the city’s continued growth, particularly tangible improvements in socio-economic life that residents and businesses can actually feel? The Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council said.

In addition to the group of resolutions to implement the Urban Development Law, the session will also consider other important draft resolutions, including policies providing support in education and healthcare, as well as investment proposals for urban upgrading projects.

The Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council asked delegates to assess the necessity and urgency of the proposals based on actual conditions, along with investment efficiency, the city’s capacity to balance resources, implementation timelines, organizational arrangements, and the impact on the lives of residents in project areas, before providing their input for the People’s Council’s consideration and decision.

Support policies, he stressed, must ensure that assistance reaches the right beneficiaries and serves the right objectives while being equitable, transparent, and feasible in practice.

Delegates attend the session. (Photo: SGGP)

At the session, the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council will also conduct personnel procedures within its authority, including the election of an additional Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee for the 2025-2030 tenure, to ensure unified and effective leadership and administration by the municipal People’s Committee and meet task requirements in the coming period.

Given the substantial workload and the many new, specialized issues with broad implications, the Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council expressed his confidence that delegates would make full use of their knowledge and experience, engage in frank and constructive discussions, and focus on issues where differing views remain, matters with significant impacts, and new provisions or areas requiring further refinement.

This, he said, would ensure that each resolution adopted not only meets legal requirements but also addresses practical issues, thereby contributing to the city’s immediate and long-term development goals.

By staff writers—Translated by Kim Khanh