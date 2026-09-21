Ho Chi Minh City seeks witnesses, information on mass graves of martyrs

Ho Chi Minh City High Command seeks witnesses, information on mass graves linked to 1968 Tet Offensive in former Go Vap District, now part of An Nhon Ward.

Martyrs Memorial site in the former Go Vap District at 182 Nguyen Van Luong Street, An Nhon Ward (Photo: SGGP)

The Ho Chi Minh City High Command announced on September 20 that it is coordinating efforts to survey, review, collect, and verify information to assist in locating and exhuming the remains of fallen soldiers who died during the 1968 Spring Tet Offensive and were buried near the former Go Vap District Martyrs Memorial.

According to historical witnesses who directly participated in or observed the events, officers and soldiers from various main-force units and the "Biet Dong Sai Gon” (Sai Gon Rangers) were killed while assaulting strategic targets, including Tan Son Nhat Airport, the Joint General Staff Headquarters, the Chu Ia Three-Way Intersection, and the Cay Dua Three-Way Intersection.

Major General Nguyen Thanh Trung, Political Commissar of the Ho Chi Minh City Command, at the site of the former Go Vap District Martyrs’ Memorial. (Photo: Ho Chi Minh City Command)

Multiple witnesses reported that over 100 bodies of fallen soldiers were transported by military vehicles and buried in earth trenches along the road in front of the former Co Loa Citadel—now the Martyrs Memorial site in the former Go Vap District at 182 Nguyen Van Luong Street, An Nhon Ward—as well as near several old water wells in the area. At the time of burial, the fallen soldiers were still wearing their military gear, uniforms, rubber sandals, or boots.

To facilitate the search and recovery mission, the Ho Chi Minh City High Command appeals to veterans, former Saigon Commandos, historical witnesses, long-time residents, and families of the fallen to provide any relevant information.

Authorities are seeking to verify details regarding the tactical developments of the battles, rosters of officers, soldiers, and units involved in the assaults on Tan Son Nhat, the Joint General Staff Headquarters, and the Chu Ia Intersection during the 1968 Tet Offensive; precise locations of mass graves, earth trenches, and abandoned wells used to bury the fallen soldiers at the memorial site and surrounding areas; and relevant maps, diagrams, diaries, photographs, documents, personal accounts, or leads.

Information can be submitted to the Military Command of Go Vap Ward or the Ho Chi Minh City High Command. Witnesses and others with relevant information can also contact Major Dang Tran Hai Nam of the Military Command of Go Vap Ward via phone/Zalo at 0903910958, or Lieutenant Colonel Nguyen Hoang Hiep, Deputy Head of the Policy Division under the Political Department of the Ho Chi Minh City High Command, at 0986548181.

By Thu Hoai – Translated by Kim Khanh