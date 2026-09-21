Mr. Truong Minh Huy Vu elected Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Vice Chairman

The election took place during the fifth session of the 11th Ho Chi Minh City People's Council. Mr. Truong Minh Huy Vu received 118 of 120 votes cast, equivalent to 98.33 percent of attending delegates.

Mr. Truong Minh Huy Vu was elected Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee.

Mr. Truong Minh Huy Vu, Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Institute for Development Studies, Chairman of the Executive Agency of the Vietnam International Financial Center in Ho Chi Minh City, and a 16th-term National Assembly Deputy, was elected Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee for the 2026-2031 term on September 21.

In his action plan submitted to the People's Council, Mr. Truong Minh Huy Vu said that over the past three years, he had led, directed, and directly carried out a range of political tasks assigned by the municipal Party Committee and People's Committee.

He had also advised on, chaired, and participated in the development of major proposals and policy documents concerning socioeconomic development, amendments to Resolution 98/2023/QH15, the review of Resolution 31-NQ/TW, a new resolution on Ho Chi Minh City's development in a new era, the Vietnam International Financial Center project in the city, and measures to achieve double-digit economic growth.

Mr. Truong Minh Huy Vu identified the development of the Vietnam International Financial Center in Ho Chi Minh City as a key political task of national strategic importance. He pledged to take decisive action to move the center from the stage of building its foundations to substantive operations, with actual capital flows and transactions.

A key priority will be to complete the legal and institutional framework and streamline licensing procedures to provide a comprehensive legal foundation for the center's operations. This will include advising on People's Council resolutions governing the issuance of municipal and project bonds, as well as membership fees and charges.

Mr. Truong Minh Huy Vu also pledged to accelerate capital mobilization and disbursement, expand the center's membership and financial institutions, and explore the use of municipal and project bonds to finance urban railway lines.

Other priorities include developing financial products and technological infrastructure, training and attracting international financial talent, strengthening risk management and anti-money-laundering measures, and seeking to raise the city's Global Financial Centers Index (GFCI) ranking into the top 80.

Delegates cast their ballots to elect the Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee.

Science, technology, innovation, and digital transformation were identified as key growth drivers for Ho Chi Minh City. Mr. Truong Minh Huy Vu pledged to strengthen interagency coordination to implement relevant mechanisms and policies and develop an innovation-driven startup ecosystem.

He also plans to advise on policies for research and development spending, science and technology development funds, talent incentives, support for innovative startups, and the commercialization of research results.

Another priority is building and completing a shared data platform that connects and integrates data across municipal departments and agencies. The city will promote artificial intelligence and big data in city management to address issues including traffic congestion, flooding, environmental pollution, and pressure on healthcare and education systems.

Mr. Truong Minh Huy Vu also stressed the importance of attracting and making effective use of talent through transparent and open processes, while strengthening oversight of public spending on science and technology.

He said the city would promote fintech, digital assets, and the application of data and artificial intelligence in finance and banking, creating greater synergies between the international financial center and the city's innovation ecosystem.

Mr. Truong Minh Huy Vu pledged to devote his expertise, commitment, and sense of responsibility to his new role, embracing a spirit of initiative and accountability in pursuit of the common good.

Working with the municipal Party Committee, People's Council, and People's Committee, he said he would pursue decisive action to turn the city's development aspirations into concrete results, contributing to its goal of becoming an international financial and leading regional innovation hub while building a civilized, modern, compassionate, and sustainable city.

By Thu Huong, Cam Nuong, Ngo Binh – Translated by Thuy Doan