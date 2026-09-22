Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee congratulates newly appointed Vice Secretary

At the ninth conference of the first-term HCMC Party Committee for the 2025-2030 tenure on September 22, participants congratulated Nguyen Sinh Nhat Tan on the Politburo's appointment of him as Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee.

Members of the Standing Board of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee extend their congratulations to newly appointed Vice Secretary Nguyen Sinh Nhat Tan (3rd, L). (Photo: SGGP)

At the ninth conference of the first-term Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee for the 2025-2030 tenure on September 22, participants congratulated Nguyen Sinh Nhat Tan on the Politburo's appointment of him as Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee.

On behalf of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and head of the Ho Chi Minh City National Assembly delegation Tran Luu Quang presented flowers to congratulate Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Sinh Nhat Tan.

Earlier, on September 18, the Politburo and the Party Central Committee Secretariat held a conference at the Party Central Committee headquarters to announce decisions on personnel affairs.

Among the decisions, the Politburo appointed and designated Nguyen Sinh Nhat Tan, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade, to join the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and its Standing Committee and serve as Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee for the 2025-2030 term.

The Standing Board of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee now comprises eight officials, including Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and head of the Ho Chi Minh City National Assembly delegation Tran Luu Quang; Standing Vice Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Le Quoc Phong; and Vice Secretaries consisting of Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Van Duoc, Chairman of the People's Council of the city Vo Van Minh, and Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Phuoc Loc, Dang Minh Thong, Van Thi Bach Tuyet and Nguyen Sinh Nhat Tan.

By staff writers – Translated by Kim Khanh